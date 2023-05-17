ENTERTAINMENT
Black Eyed Peas announces Mexico Tour
Californian hip-hop band Black Eyed Peas will perform on Friday, October 20 in Mexicali.
The concert is part of the Elevation Mexico Tour 2023, which includes concerts in 10 cities, which also includes Tijuana.
The Mexican leg of the tour, which will take Will.I.Am’s band to Canada and Europe, begins on September 30 in Torreón, Coahuila, and closes on October 21 in Guadalajara, Jalisco.
In recent days, the group performed in Aguascalientes in the Tecate Emblema Festival.
Some band followers affirm on social media the group is not the same without the singer Fergie, who left the group a few years ago.
The Los Angeleno band, which began their career as alternative hip-hop and are currently pop-rap, add multiple hits such as “I Gotta Feeling," “Imma Be," “Rock That Body” and “Where is the Love?."
They are currently promoting their ninth album, Elevation, released last November.
CRIME
Man dies after being shot
A 40-year-old man died Sunday after being shot once in the abdomen the day before, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that Julián “N” died in the General Hospital after being shot Saturday morning, May 13, at the intersection of Poder Judicial Avenue and Rio Presidio Street in the Colonia Carbajal area.
A neighbor called the police after finding the injured man on the street. The neighbor transported the victim in his vehicle to the Red Cross clinic.
The victim was transported to the General Hospital with a single shot in the abdomen.
The newspaper stated the victim died Sunday morning, May 14.
BORDER
Small group of immigrants attempt irregular entry
Over the weekend a small group of immigrants attempted to enter the U.S. through the commercial port of entry, according to media reports.
La Crónica newspaper reported the incident took place over the weekend in the East Port of Entry when eight individuals tried to cross the international border.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante told the newspaper the local Customs Director reported the incident. The immigrants were unable to cross the border, the mayor said.
Bustamante said the Mexicali Police are in charge of the port of entry’s surrounding streets, but the facilities are actually under the jurisdiction of the Mexican federal government.
The mayor said the city is ready to receive more immigrants as Mexicali’s Peregrino Shelter can house up to 150 people while nonprofit shelters can help about 800 immigrants.
Mayor Bustamante said in case of unusual immigrant crossing attempts the ports of entry can shut down.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve political party subsidy reduction
State lawmakers approved a bill that, if enacted, would reduce subsidies provided to political parties.
The bill that seeks to decrease public funds given to political parties was originally introduced by Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina, a Mexicali member of the National Regeneration Movement Party.
Saved funds would go towards justice, development, health, education, and other areas. The bill would save up to 28.5 million pesos or about $1.6 million USD.
Assemblyman Molina said the subsidy reduction has been long demanded by voters.
State law assigns public funds depending on votes and registered voters. The bill was approved 14-10 and now goes to the Governor’s desk.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
