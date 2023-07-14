PUBLIC SAFETY
Bodies found in rural area
The bodies of four individuals were found Wednesday in a rural area, Baja California Governor Marina Avila confirmed.
The corpses were located in the Colonia Miguel Aleman area by groups of mothers of the disappeared and Attorney General’s office staff.
Members of the Madres Unidas y Fuertes, or Mothers United and Strong received an anonymous tip about the bodies. The message was resent to state authorities, La Voz newspaper reported.
Collective members first visited an area behind the Los Santorales area in Western Mexicali, where a second message was received regarding the exact location.
Initially, a hand and parts of a leg were found at the scene.
WEATHER
Five heat-related deaths reported
So far this summer the city of Mexicali has recorded five heat-related deaths.
La Crónica newspaper reported the most recent case was a 70-year-old man who was found in a Colonia El Coloso area home.
The victim has not been identified by the state Coroner’s office, according to the newspaper.
The corpse was admitted to the Coroner’s office last week.
The autopsy revealed the victim died of heat stroke.
CRIME
Man shot to death
A man was shot to death Tuesday outside a Colonia Solidaridad Social area.
According to Police reports, the victim was identified as Ramon Rigoberto, 55.
The suspects were a man and a woman. The latter was identified only as Ruby.
The victim’s brother told the police several shots were heard.
Upon exiting the home the reporting party told the police the victim was found with blood stains in the curb.
The suspects were seen fleeing in a white Toyota Tacoma.
Police officers unsuccessfully attempted to find the suspects.
– Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.