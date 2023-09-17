ECONOMY
Border crossings decline reported
A local economist recently said border crossings have seen a significant decline.
Baja California State Center of Economic Studies President Roberto Valero told La Crónica newspaper about 3 million border crossings have been recorded statewide.
The report says the number of border crossings is lower than previous to the pandemic.
Valero said the pandemic changed customer patterns.
The specialist said customers have seen better options like online shopping that stop them from crossing the border to purchase items.
At the same time, housing income and inflation in the US, as well as long wait lines keep customers on the Mexican side of the border.
CITY
Rural Mexicali incorporation addressed
A state lawmaker said incorporating rural Mexicali would require a thorough feasibility study.
Assemblyman Diego Echevarría, of the conservative National Action Party, told La Voz newspaper a new municipality needs to be self-sufficient.
Since the National Regeneration Movement Party was voted as the majority in Baja California, two new municipalities have been created — San Felipe and San Quintín.
Recently, a proposal to incorporate Mexicali Valley has been considered.
Years ago another proposal to incorporate the Gonzalez Ortega area in eastern Mexicali was made public, but proponents did not move forward.
Last week, Mexicali Valley Business Council President Marco Antonio Gámez Servín announced a proposal to incorporate the rural area of Mexicali is expected to be introduced at the Assembly in the coming weeks.
Separately, Assemblyman Echevarría said such a proposal needs many issues and legal requirements need to be addressed.
The lawmaker said while the incorporation of San Felipe had been appropriately managed given the increase in fund collection, San Quintín has seen several management problems.
ECONOMY
Job openings improve, but still lagging
Job openings in the so-called formal sector — the one that pays benefits to workers — increased 2 percent on a yearly basis.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography reported in its Poll of Occupations and Employment that 62.5 percent of Baja California workers are in the formal sector.
With 37.5 percent Baja California is one of the four states with the lowest informal sector employees. The other three are located on the US Border — Chihuahua, Nuevo Leon, and Coahuila.
The report says out of the 1.8 million Baja California employees 1.1 million work in the formal sector.
State Secretary of Economy Kurt Honold said 60.2 percent of employees work for small and medium-sized companies.
The tertiary sector recorded the largest Job openings, especially in social services, trade, leisure, and restaurants. In contrast, the primary sector, which includes agriculture and livestock, as well as the secondary sector, or manufacturing and mining, lost some ground on a yearly basis.
The agency said out of the 95,421 employees who live in Mexico and work in the US, 45.5 percent live in Baja California.
The state reports 42,604 unemployed residents in the second quarter of 2023- less than the 46,506 reported in the same period of last year. The Baja California unemployment rate went down to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent.
BUSINESS
Companies bid on green energies
International corporations with plants in Mexicali are bidding on green energies in order to reduce their impact on the environment.
However, the Federal Electricity Commission cannot produce solar or wind energy and companies are not allowed to apply for clean energy certifications.
Industry Chamber of Mexicali Chamber President Francisco Fuentes told La Voz newspaper that corporations have been thinking about shutting down operations in town as the Mexican government is unable to provide support to these companies.
At the beginning of the six-year term, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the administration had no plans to move clean energy projects forward. Eventually, the Mexican government started building its Dos Bocas refinery which included combined cycle plants.
President Fuentes told the newspaper Mexico should move away from polluting energy to green energy plants.
At the same time, the development of the electric vehicles industry in Mexico is not moving at the same pace as the US, Fuentes said.
Even worse, Mexico lacks a mid and long-term strategy to move forward with clean energy projects, Fuentes said.
Many times, public agencies must push for projects like this to reduce greenhouse emissions.
In the meantime, in the Port of Long Beach authorities have restricted the use of fuel vehicles, Fuentes told the newspaper.
CITY
Authorities seek foam utensils ban
A city of Mexicali official said the local government has been negotiating with restaurants in order to ban or at least reduce the use of utensils made with foam.
Environmental Protection Director Manuel Zamora told La Crónica newspaper that the city seeks to stop the usage of items like cups or plates due to their environmental impact.
However, Director Zamora said municipal ordinances forbid the city to fine or cite restaurants that use foam utensils. Also, local ordinances do not prohibit such items.
City staff has been educating eatery owners in order to let them know about the impact on the environment and the options owners have.
Director Zamora told the newspaper the city can only regulate the disposal of foam items.
