PUBLIC SAFETY
Boy dies in a residential fire, father arrested
A boy died early Wednesday during a fire that consumed the minor’s home in the Fraccionamiento Condesa area.
According to media reports, the incident was first reported to the authorities at 3 a.m. on January 25.
The reports say the boy’s father left the minor alone in order to connect to the adult’s smartphone in another home.
The residence had no power and the home was lit by candles, the report says.
The minor’s father, who was identified as Jonathan, transported the boy to a Red Cross clinic where the boy was declared dead. The minor had first, second, and third-degree burns.
Police arrested the father for failing to care for a minor and was turned to the state Attorney General’s office for potential prosecution.
STATE
Four orphanages shut down
The State's Family Development Agency shut down four orphanages under allegations of sexual abuse and mistreatment.
La Crónica newspaper reported that last year the agency closed six orphanages including Fratello and A Way Out.
Agency President Mavis Garcia Olmeda told newspaper staff with the Office to Protect Children and Teenagers, along with a nonprofit organization the authorities investigated orphanages to detect anomalies.
The state official said the agency was forced to implement some corrective measures including the provisional closure of orphanages.
Garcia Olmeda went on to say staff approached minors in orphanages and additional investigations were held after detecting any anomalies.
COURTS
Man indicted for alleged sexual assault
A man was indicted by a state judge under charges of sexual assault of a minor, the state Attorney General's office said.
The judge indicted Rogelio "N," no age reported, for the updated incident that occurred at the Fraccionamiento Caminos del Sur area.
According to the agency, the suspect was taking care of the minor when the incident happened.
Prosecutors requested testing of the minor to corroborate the sexual assault case.
The hearing took place on January 20. The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes public transit driver registration
A state lawmaker proposed the creation of a new list of public transit drivers in Baja California in order to protect users.
Assemblywoman Araceli Geraldo, of the National Regeneration Movement Party, introduced a bill to reform the Baja California Law of Sustainable Mobility and Transportation in order to protect women.
At the same time, the bill looks to stop discrimination and harassment. The registry would be in charge of the Institute of Sustainable Mobility if the bill is enacted.
The lawmaker said the list would include certain requirements from drivers. Also, the bill includes provisions to mandate driver training and that two out of every five seats be allocated to women.
The legislator highlighted the need to involve public agencies in driver education on protocols while implementing focused activities to protect women.
Assemblywoman Geraldo insisted that the bill if enacted, would allow women to use public transportation in a free and safe manner while granting protection from public agencies.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.