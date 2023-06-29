HEAT
Boy dies inside a vehicle
A 5-year-old boy died on Tuesday, June 27 after being found inside a vehicle in which, according to witnesses, he presumably stayed between two and five hours.
La Voz newspaper stated the incident was reported in the Colonia Gabriela Mistral area in western Mexicali.
Red Cross paramedics and police officers were deployed to the area in order to revive the boy but to no avail. The boy was preliminarily identified as Dilan.
The vehicle was parked at a convenience store.
The newspaper reported no other details were available regarding the vehicle or the children’s parents.
According to the newspaper, a woman in her mid-30s was declared as the first heat-related death of the year.
The unidentified woman was admitted Sunday, June 25 into Mexicali’s General Hospital for heat stroke. The victim succumbed to the illness later that day and the corpse was transported to the state Coroner’s office late Monday.
State authorities said the autopsy revealed methamphetamine consumption in the woman, who had a tattoo on the back with the word “Carlitos.” The woman was found unconscious in a public way.
Last year, the Coroner’s office reported 27 heat-related deaths.
SPORTS
Mexicali gymnast gets second gold
Mexicali gymnast Alexa Moreno obtained her second gold medal on Tuesday, June 27 in the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.
The local athlete won the vault competition.
On Monday evening June 26, Moreno got silver in the All Around tournament, and earlier that day the gymnast won gold with the Mexican team.
COMMUNITY
Women’s baseball tournament announced
The Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club announced the inaugural Women’s Baseball Tournament.
The event will take place at the Nido de los Aguilas Stadium Monday, July 5 to Monday, July 19.
According to the announcement, eight teams will compete for the first Female Cup.
“By creating spaces for women within this sport we all love so much is a motivation of pride and satisfaction for those of us who work for the club,” Aguilas de Mexicali General Manager Mónica Goldbaum Castro said in a statement. “We are convinced that this event will become a watershed point for women baseball players in Mexicali.”
The eight teams were divided into two groups – red and blue and will start competing within those groups on Monday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
State agencies sign infrastructure agreement
Officials with two Baja California agencies announced on Tuesday, June 27 the signing of an agreement that seeks to improve water infrastructure while reducing untreated wastewater seepage into the New River.
The 1.5 billion pesos or $92.2 million USD agreement was signed by State Secretary of the Treasury Marco Moreno and State Commission of Public Utilities of Mexicali General Manager Armando Carrazco.
According to the authorities, the agreement seeks to obtain funds in order to make sure monies are included in Baja California’s budget to make those projects come to fruition.
Among the projects included the authorities highlighted the expansion of the Las Arenitas wastewater treatment plant.
Sec. Moreno said the state plans to address decades-old water infrastructure needs for the benefit of residents while providing financial and legal certainty.
The projects also seek to reduce cases of pipe collapsing, bad odors, corrosive gas, and others.
The agreement includes a timeline with efficiency goals, management of projects, and environmental compliance.
With the agreement, the Commission looks for the strengthening of its investment capacity and the improvement of services.
The state will pay no interest for Baja California’s so-called multi-millionaire Green Bond.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Suspect injured in police-related shooting
A 55-year-old man was injured Tuesday, June 27 in the Ejido Quintana Roo after being shot by a Mexicali police officer while attempting an arrest.
The police said the suspect was identified as Enrique “N,” 55.
According to the authorities, the suspect was accused of allegedly igniting a fire that left two homes with full damages and a third partially damaged.
While a police officer approached the suspect for his arrest, the individual allegedly attempted to assault the agent with a knife. The police officer responded by shooting at the suspect.
The individual was transported to a hospital for treatment and will eventually be turned over to a prosecuting agency for processing.
CRIME
Man shot to death at rural area home
A man was shot to death early Tuesday, June 27 in a rural Mexicali area, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at the Ejido Tehuantepec rural town.
According to the report, the suspect arrived at the scene and asked for the victim. Suddenly, the suspect took the door down and shot the victim in the head.
The suspect arrived along with other individuals in two SUVs.
The victim’s wife told the police the suspect allegedly arrived and accused the victim of “working for The Eleven.”
At the scene, the police found a .223 caliber bullet casing.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.