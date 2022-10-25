SPORTS
Brawley pitcher recognized by Mexican League
Brawley pitcher Jake Sanchez was recognized on Friday by the President of the Mexican Pacific Baseball League.
Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club said in a prepared statement Sanchez, who is also known as Jake Mate, was acknowledged by league president Carlos Manrique for his record 26-game saves last season. Sanchez is one save short from becoming fourth in the league's history with the most games saved, just behind Oscar Villarreal, Hector Heredia, David "Chile" Cardenas and Isidro "Chilo" Marquez.
During Friday's game the league also acknowledged catcher Xorge Carrillo.
COURTS
Man sentenced for sexual abuse
A man was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor less than 14 years of age, according to the Attorney General's office.
Defense attorney for Juan Lopez Gomez signed an agreement with prosecutors for the March 2021 sexual abuse case of a 11-year-old girl. The incident took place in a Fraccionamiento Parajes de Oriente area residence.
Lopez Gomez took advantage of the closeness with the family to perpetrate sexual acts on the girl, the agency said.
After the incident family members filed a complaint against Lopez Gomez that led to the sentencing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Band member mother dies
The mother of several members in the internationally renowned band, Los Tigres del Norte, died Sunday, according to media reports.
The band said Consuelo Angulo, of Mexicali, died after a concert held in the Mexican city of Querétaro.
During the performance, band members told the public their mother had died. Eventually, the band said the death was a false alarm.
However, during the concert band members asked the public for their prayers given Angulo's health issues.
The band arrived in Mexicali early Sunday, but Angulo died three hours later in the Hospital de la Familia close to the East Port of Entry.
In 1985 the band issued the "A ti Madrecita" album that contained the song "Consuelo." Angulo, also known as "Jefa de Jefas," was mother to Jorge, Luis, Hernán and Raúl Hernández of the band.
Since the '60s, Los Tigres del Norte has issued 80 albums and has sold over 32 million copies, also winning five Grammys.
Despite the loss, the band plans to move forward with their tour. The band has not announced funeral arrangements.
STATE
Business organizations criticize water rate increase
Members of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) in Mexicali spoke out against the rate increase for water consumption.
Businessmen also harshly criticized the Payroll Tax increase requested by the State. The CCE considered there is no plan to optimize funds the state plans to collect.
On Thursday, lawmakers with the Treasury and Budget Commission approved an increase of between 6% and 11% in the rates for water consumption.
Similarly, legislators approved setting a surcharge of 1.25 percent on payroll tax which will impact private companies.
Members of the CCE issued a statement addressed to the governor to express their rejection of the proposal.
“It is unacceptable to us that deficiencies and corruption that impact the cost of water are paid for by the citizens,” the Council said in the statement.
State Treasury Secretary Marco Moreno pointed out that people who consume less than 15 cubic meters – close to 4,000 gallons per month – will not see an impact. Business organizations assured the impact will be widespread.
The Coordinating Council demanded more transparency from water utilities commissions and an expense reduction from these agencies. In addition, the Council asked for a thorough analysis of water rate increases as well as proposals to reduce expenses to improve services.
Regarding the payroll tax, the council stated this increase does not benefit the worker but rather the government.
“There was a commitment not to increase taxes and republican austerity,” the Council said. “This government claim impacts both issues.”
Businessmen demanded that the Assembly discuss the issue to review the viability of the proposals, before being approved.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dead man found inside burning vehicle
Early Monday, a man was found dead inside a burned vehicle in the Colonia Libertad area, according to police reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 2:05 a.m. in Madereros Avenue and L Street. Mexicali firefighters were deployed to the scene along with police agents after a burning vehicle was reported.
After extinguishing the fire, the authorities found the corpse in the back seat.
SCHOOLS
Student dies after falling from basketball ring
A high school student died Monday morning after a basketball ring fell in a rural Mexicali school.
The incident was first reported to the police at 10:07 a.m. in the CBTA 41 High School campus located in the Ejido Tehuantepec rural town, La Crónica newspaper reported. The campus principal called 9-1-1 to request an ambulance to help the teenager.
The student was identified only as Ismael, 15 years of age. Mexicali Fire Department paramedics declared the minor dead.
The physical education teacher told school staff that the teenager hung from the board while playing. Due to the weight, the board got separated from the pole due to corrosion and hit the student’s head.
– Arturo Bojórquez
