CITY
Mayor says bullring events come with a cost
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said events held at the Plaza Calafia bullring have a cost for the city.
Such cost is much more than what the city charges in fees and rent, the mayor said.
Given this, the city plans to hold few events at the site. However, Mayor Bustamante assured the bull ring is not closed.
Every day an event is held at the bull ring means a loss of about $5,000 USD for city coffers, the mayor said.
The issue has led city officials to turn their eyes to the fairgrounds — located blocks west of the bull ring.
Mayor Bustamante said the Aguilar’s event producers requested two days of training, which cost the city $15,000 USD.
City officials plan to approve and hold events at the bull ring only for acts that can pay the price tag.
The mayor said the city plans to build a slide and a working ice rink in January in order to raise additional funds.
The mayor said the fairgrounds need to be self-sufficient.
COURTS
Double Christmas Eve robbery suspect indicted
A state judge indicted a man who allegedly committed two robberies on Christmas Eve last December, said the state Attorney General’s office.
According to authorities, the judge first indicted Brian Edsel, no age reported, for a Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal area convenience store robbery.
The authorities said the suspect arrived at the scene and demanded cash from store employees. After being denied cash, the suspect allegedly took employees’ belongings including a vehicle – a 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse – owned by one of the workers. The suspect attempted to flee in the vehicle but was unable to turn it on.
The judge also indicted the suspect for a second robbery of a convenience store in the area that same night, Saturday December 24, 2022. The agency said the suspect arrived at the scene and allegedly threatened employees by demanding cash. The suspect fled with the cash but was eventually apprehended.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors two months to finish the investigation.
STATE
Governor announces free water decree
Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced a decree Tuesday, January 10, which will exempt senior residents and people with disabilities from paying for water.
The decree also covers widows over 50.
However, the decree includes provisions to limit the such exemption to those who consume a certain amount of water per month and are dependent on income levels.
Beneficiaries must earn up to 448 pesos, or around $22 USD daily, to qualify.
In coastal cities, beneficiaries must not exceed 15 cubic meters, or 3,962.58 gallons, of water usage per month.
In Mexicali and San Felipe, consumption is limited to 30 cubic meters of water per month.
“My administration has as a priority the wellbeing of those who needed [help] the most and were historically ignored by the government,” Gov. Avila said in a statement.
State Secretary of Water Management and Protection Armando Fernández said beneficiaries must undergo a socio-economic study in order to get the benefit.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
