Businesses affected by weekend’s arson cases
Mexicali businesses reported a significant decline in sales over the weekend as customers decided to stay at home while criminals burned out vehicles on the street.
Mexicali National Chamber of Commerce reported a sales decline of up to 30 percent, La Crónica newspaper reported.
Chamber President Lidia Granados called residents to avoid generating panic with fake news.
So far, chamber members have operated normally. However, the chamber has worked along with Mexicali Police in order to strengthen business security.
The dozen vehicles burned in the last days also kept customers away from eateries.
Restaurant Chamber President Raúl Vasquez told La Voz newspaper uncertainty refrained clients from dining out.
Regularly, capacity during the weekends goes up to 60 percent, but the last one only reached 40 percent.
Around 90 percent of chamber members closed early on Friday after the first two cases were reported that day.
On Saturday, 30 percent of eateries opened late while three decided to remain closed, Vasquez said.
In the meantime, public transit companies suspended service and employees were forced to leave early.
Vasquez said the chamber met with Mexicali police in order to seek additional protection.
“People behaved tranquil — some of them left and others finished their dinner,” Vasquez said about customer reaction after the first two reports of burned vehicles. “People were a little confused. It was something we had never loved in Mexicali.”
Measures announced to address water allocation reduction
After the US announced a reduction of 8 percent of water allocated to Mexico, Baja California officials released a series of measures to protect businesses and people.
Secretary of Water Management and Protection Armando Samaniego said those measures include the development of water reuse infrastructure, avoid loss in conveyance and seeking for additional sources.
On Tuesday, the US Department of Interior announced that, based on Lake Mead and Lake Powell historic low water levels, Mexico was set to see a cut of about 8 percent of its Colorado River allocation.
The reduction means 128 million cubic meters or 104,000 acre-feet less water for the country.
The International Water and Boundary Commission reported that the Colorado River records the worst drought in 114 years and one of the worst in over a millennium.
Sec. Samaniego said those measures announced have already been implemented since the beginning of the administration in November.
The state has already foreseen this water reduction and by doing so the authorities have been able to mitigate the impact.
According to the secretary, the development of additional infrastructure will help increase reuse of wastewater for residents, industry and agriculture.
“Mexicali is the municipality that actually records the highest reuse of water,” Sec. Samaniego said. “We are seeking that all the other municipalities observe an increase of wastewater reuse.”
The authorities plan to work with the state Department of Agriculture in order to promote harvesting low-water consumption produce to increase water conservation.
Men sentenced for convenience store robberies
Two men were sentenced in separate cases for their involvement in convenience store robberies, the state Attorney General’s office said.
In the first case, a judge sentenced Francisco Javier Márquez Jiménez, no age reported, to four years in prison.
Also, the judge sentenced the individual to pay a fine for the Jan. 2020 robbery of a convenience store located in the Colonia Nueva Esperanza area.
The individual arrived at the store and brandished a firearm to demand cash.
Márquez Jiménez fled with cash and items valued at $350.
In the second case, the judge also sentenced Sergio Rojas López to four years in prison.
The individual was found guilty for the Jan. 2020 robbery of a store located in the Colonia Hidalgo area.
The agency said Rojas López arrived at the store and brandished a revolver towards an employee.
The individual fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Woman indicted for immigrant trafficking
A woman was indicted by a Mexican judge for her alleged involvement in organized crime related to human trafficking.
The Mexican Attorney General’s office said Blanca “C” was indicted by a federal judge out of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.
The suspect was arrested last month by Mexican police agents with the Criminal Investigation Agency during a search warrant.
The woman is allegedly linked to a criminal immigrant trafficking band, the agency said.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave federal prosecutors six months to close the investigation.
