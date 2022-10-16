ECONOMY
Business recovering from pandemic
About a fifth of the about 600 businesses which closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have reopened their doors, Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados told La Crónica newspaper.
Many of those companies which shut down went to the economic informal sector in order to survive, Granados said.
Chamber membership has recovered about 20 percent, with some new companies that seek support. The chamber has actively sought to contact business owners of companies which closed in the last couple years, the chamber president told the newspaper.
Close to two of every three employees who work in the so-called "informal sector" do so in commerce and services, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
Just over 444,000 Baja Californians work in the informal sector, which does not provide benefits while avoiding paying taxes.
The chamber has kept track of business needs in order to provide some help, such as applying for permits at the city level where the authorities have responded accordingly.
Although some companies have already recovered many have struggled to remain afloat due to the inflation rates, Granados said.
TRAFFIC
Speed limits expected to get reduced
City street speed limits are expected to get reduced as a result of a new Mexican law, a state official said.
Sustainable Mobility Institute Director in Mexicali, Adriana Pimentel, recently told La Voz newspaper the new General Law of Mobility and Street Safety sets new lower speed limits on streets.
Based on the new law, speed limits in secondary streets will go down to about 20 miles per hour, while in boulevards speed limits will be of little over 30 miles per hour.
However, the change is expected to require some time, Pimentel said.
"Change is going to be difficult as it needs a street education effort," Pimentel told the newspaper. "We are accustomed to drive in excess of speed without taking precautions for pedestrians and bicycle riders."
All state laws and city ordinances are needed to adapt to the new Mexican law requirements, the director said.
Streets in border cities are different from those from inner Mexico areas given northern towns imitate wide U.S. roads.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Energy commission builds new questioned plant
Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission said the construction of a new energy plant that has been questioned by business leaders in Mexicali is on its way.
The $379 million internal combustion plant will help provide additional energy to cover deficit in summer months. At the same time the plant is expected to avoid any outages while improving the economy, the commission said.
The project includes 24 Italian natural gas and diesel engines that will produce 429 MW. The commission said the plant is expected to start operations in May 2023.
Entrepreneurial Council of Mexicali Chairman Octavio Sandoval said the plant will increase pollution rates in the city and is not in agreement with trade accords signed with the U.S. and Canada.
Combined cycle and internal combustion have been substituted with solar and wind energy, Sandoval said.
Industry Chamber President Alberto Sánchez said the project was supposed to start this year. The delay was due to the late arrival of engines from Europe because of supply chain issues.
Sánchez asked the commission to prioritize use of natural gas in the plant above diesel.
Although the plant hopes to solve the energy crisis in the region, it will not address the issue until new technology is used in energy plants, Sánchez said.
- Arturo Bojórquez
Adelante Valle Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.