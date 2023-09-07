POWER
Businesses report higher energy costs
Local restaurants have reported an increase of up to 15% in their energy bills this year compared to 2022.
Even through the recent outages, 95% of eateries have recorded a higher energy cost, Mexicali Chamber of Restaurants President Raúl Vázquez told La Crónica newspaper.
In the last week, restaurants have decided to turn their air conditioning units off at night to reduce energy bills.
Some businesses reported 5,000 pesos or about $312 USD more in energy costs.
Outages caused by the recent tropical storm left residents and businesses without energy in some cases for days, especially those located close to the Mexicali Airport. Vázquez said restaurants have reported constant outages all over the city.
Restaurant owners expect to reduce their costs this month as temperatures have gone down.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes transparent backpacks
A state lawmaker introduced a proposal that seeks to promote usage of transparent backpacks in schools to prevent introduction of weapons and drugs.
Assemblywoman Monserrat Rodríguez introduced the bill to modify the Baja California Law of School Security that provides law enforcement with tools to inspect student backpacks.
Although Baja California has not reported any shootings at schools, several weapons have been found, the lawmaker said.
Just last year, the authorities found six firearms at schools, Rodriguez said.
This year, a student was taken to a court for possession of a loaded firearm.
In order to stop incidents like these from happening again, the lawmaker said transparent backpacks can help prevent crime incidents at schools.
The bill does not make it mandatory to use transparent backpacks. Instead, the proposal seeks to help the Department of Education to promote use of these backpacks to avoid impacting students’ rights.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police officers graduate
The Mexicali Police Department announced the hiring of 25 new police agents who graduated from the Institute of Prevention Studies.
The City of Mexicali highlighted the arrival of the new officers who have been highly trained for the benefit of families.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil attended the graduation ceremony held on Tuesday, August 5.
Chief Mendívil welcomed the new agents who were trained for the last six months in community relations, operations, crime prevention, gender-based violence and other topics.
The event was led by State Attorney General María Elena Andrade, who congratulated graduates for their loyalty, discipline and commitment.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
