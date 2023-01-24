POLITICS
Calexico Mayor meets Ensenada colleague
Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno met Ensenada Mayor Armando Ayala over the weekend in the coastal Baja California city.
The City of Ensenada released a statement on Sunday, January 22, to report the encounter.
The statement says the mayors met in order to strengthen the binational relationship. According to a press release, both mayors met regarding a need to work on a sister cities program.
Mayor Ayala said in the statement both cities have many coincidences, so the parties need to move forward with actions for their respective peoples' well-being, especially regarding tourism and cultural arts.
City of Ensenada officials also took part in the meeting.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes energy subsidy extension
A state lawmaker proposed a resolution to call Mexico's energy public agency to extend the subsidy to consumers for an additional month.
Assemblyman Manuel Guerrero Luna, of the Morena Party, introduced a resolution proposal that calls for Federal Electricity Commission Director Manuel Bartlett to extend the subsidy.
The subsidy applies May through November and the lawmaker seeks to extend the subsidy to April. The resolution was approved unanimously.
Guerrero Luna said the energy high rates impact Mexicali and San Felipe residents. Residents and activists have held demonstrations to demand lower, fair rates, the lawmaker recalled.
According to Guerrero Luna, climate change has led to increased summer temperatures and a consequently increased use of air conditioner units.
COURTS
Man arraigned for the abduction of a teenager
A man who allegedly drove a teenager from Mexicali to the state of Nayarit was arraigned over the weekend.
According to media outlet reports, the indictment hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning, January 24.
Prosecutors requested the indictment hearing is held privately for the minor’s protection, however the judge decided to keep reporters outside the courtroom when the minor's information is released in the indictment hearing.
Francisco Antonio “N,” 27, was arrested last week in Nayarit, where the suspect allegedly drove Mitzi Xiomara “N,” 14. The pair has been remotely dating for about a year.
The teenager was reported missing on January 9. Relatives even held a demonstration to demand authorities find the girl safe.
The minor and the suspect were found on January 17.
COURTS
Senior adult indicted for femicide
A 70-year-old man was indicted on Sunday, January 22, by a state judge for the homicide of a woman.
La Voz newspaper reported that the judge indicted Honorio "N," for his alleged involvement in the murder of Daryela Valdez Rocha. If convicted, the suspect could spend at least the next 35 years in prison.
The victim was murdered on January 15 with a knife. Neighbors reportedly heard the victim screaming on the day of the femicide.
Surveillance cameras showed the suspect leaving his home full of blood stains and holding an object in his hand.
The suspect allegedly threw the knife to the roof of the next home.
According to the report, the suspect then asked his neighbors to call the police. The suspect first told the police the victim's ex-boyfriend arrived at the scene and assaulted the woman.
However, the judge took into consideration the witnesses' testimony and the two previous complaints of domestic violence filed by the victim.
The victim's brother told the court having seen Daryela with injuries.
Also, during the hearing, the judge heard about a May 2022 incident in which the suspect allegedly pushed the victim down the stairs.
In the hearing, the authorities reported two individuals allegedly arrived at the victim's workplace and shot twice to the floor.
The individuals allegedly threatened the victim after the woman broke up with the suspect.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors six months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
