LAW ENFORCEMENT
Armed man caught with vehicle reported stolen out of Calexico
Over the weekend, state police officers found a vehicle reported stolen out of Calexico in rural Mexicali that was abandoned along with marijuana and a firearm.
The state Department of Public Safety said the incident took place at the Ejido Veracruz Uno rural town.
State police officers found a blue Chevrolet truck with the driver's door opened by Abundio Barajas Street.
Police officers found a 12mm shotgun loaded with a magazine and three ammunition bullets inside the vehicle. Police agents also found a bag with 620 grams of marijuana.
The vehicle was reported stolen back on April 6.
The vehicle, shotgun, and drugs were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General's office.
CRIME
Abducted man released
A man who was reportedly abducted from his rural Mexicali home was found and released by Mexicali Police.
The incident took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, close to the Sonoran border in the Colonia Miguel Aleman area.
The victim, identified as Brian Alexis, 20, was originally abducted a week ago from his Ejido Janitzio rural town, the man's mother said on social media.
Police officers attempted to stop the driver of a black truck underneath the Colorado River Bridge, Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told La Voz newspaper.
The suspects declined to stop and shot at the agents, who responded with gunfire. Suddenly, the suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot.
Inside the vehicle police agents found the victim tied by the hands and feet. The victim had minor injuries, the police chief said.
State police officers arrived at the scene to take over the investigation and turned the victim over to his relatives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Los Angeles man sought for DUI caught
A Los Angeles man who U.S. authorities were seeking for DUI was arrested over the weekend in Mexicali.
The state Department of Public Safety said troopers found Shaw Michael “N,” no age reported, in the Colonia Baja California area.
Along with National Immigration Institute staff state agents found the suspect close to the intersection of Colima Street and Tuxtla Gutierrez Street.
The agency said U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified Baja California authorities the suspect was sought for DUI. The suspect was arrested and deported to the U.S.
CRIME
Young man nabbed with methamphetamine
A 28-year-man was arrested over the weekend for possessing 24 kilograms, or close to 48 pounds, of methamphetamine.
The state Department of Public Safety said agents stopped José Antonio “N,” of Mexicali, at the intersection of I Street and Larroque Street in the Colonia Industrial area.
The suspect was stopped while driving a white Volvo with California license plates for driving in excess of speed.
Police officers found 53 packages containing 24.8 kilograms of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
The suspect, the drugs, and the vehicle were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General's office for processing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man found dead in an empty lot
A man was found dead in an empty lot last week in the Colonia 5 de Mayo area, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper said the corpse belonged to an unidentified man who had an illegible tattoo on his right arm and brackets on his teeth. The state Coroner's office was able to determine the corpse belonged to a man.
The corpse was found by a passerby who dialed the police.
The half-buried body was wrapped in clothes and had its hands and feet tied with gray tape.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
