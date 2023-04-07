HOLIDAYS
Car accidents increase
during Holy Week
The risk of having a car accident increases up to 15% during Holy Week, a state official said.
The authorities have called residents to implement preventative measures, Undersecretary of Public Health Néstor Hernández told La Crónica newspaper.
On average, car accidents during this time occur at night. Also, the agency has historically recorded increases in burns and drowning of children, as well as knife injuries and falls with fractures.
Since the pandemic first hit the state, the authorities have recorded a climb in accidental deaths to the point where the issue is now one of the top 10 most significant causes of death, Hernández told the newspaper.
The state official called residents to avoid driving under the influence or using their phone while driving.
At home, residents are asked to keep an eye on children, especially by avoiding walking without shoes by a wet floor, avoiding leaving hot pans unattended while cooking, and closely watching children while swimming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dozens of kilograms of
drugs seized
State and Mexican military personnel seized dozens of drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.
The state Department of Public Safety said the seizure occurred in the Fraccionamiento Naranjos area.
State police officers observed the driver of a white Ford Expedition that was driving at excessive speed.
Although police officers attempted to stop the driver, the suspect ignored commands and tried to flee. The driver stopped blocks ahead and fled on foot.
Police officers found 44.54 kilograms of fentanyl, 18.92 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 1.26 kilograms of cocaine inside the vehicle.
The drugs and the vehicle were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.