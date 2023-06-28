SPORTS
Mexican team wins Central American Games
The Mexican gymnastics team conquered the Central American Games by winning a gold medal Sunday, June 25.
The team, led by Mexicali’s gymnast Alexa Moreno, is also composed of Natalia Escalera (of Tijuana), Ahtziri Sandoval, Cassandra Loustalot, and Paulina Campos.
The Mexican team obtained 156.800 points to get gold. Second place was Panama (146.800) and Colombia (142.700).
Last month, Mexico was runner-up in the Pan American Artistic Gymnastics Tournament — just below the US.
In her return to international competition, Alexa Moreno won gold in the vault in the same tournament.
STATE
Wheat producers removed from Civic Center
Dozens of wheat producers who held a demonstration to demand a minimum payment for their produce were violently removed by the state and Mexicali police officers on Monday evening, June 26.
According to media reports, at least two producers were defied and several police agents got injured during what the state called a safety protocol.
Earlier on Monday, the state asked growers to request incentives of a little over $10 USD per ton from the state and more than $5 USD per ton from the city.
The authorities removed machinery and equipment that was obstructing Independencia Avenue.
According to the state, staff with the Baja California Human Rights Commission witnessed the operation that was caused by a bomb threat.
In a statement, Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said growers were removed to protect them from the high temperatures.
Zavala went on to say the demonstration has not necessarily become a difference in grower demand compliance. At the same time, Zavala offered producers openness to dialog.
According to the secretary, growers opened ammonium gas valves that affected two reporters and nine police officers.
"We will not allow actions that put people's lives at risk," the secretary said in the statement.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila, who held activities in Tijuana on Monday, has not made a statement about the operation.
Later on Monday, Sec. Zavala and Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante met with growers. The mayor said all equipment and machinery will be returned to growers.
Wheat producer Horacio Gomez said in the meeting unknown, unrelated individuals were present during the demonstration.
The parties will meet once again on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Solar panel manufacturing plant expansion
Representatives of Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 26, in its recently expanded and renovated manufacturing plant in Mexicali, the company announced in a prepared statement.
The expansion and renovation of the Mexicali plant had a cost of $70 million USD, which increases the company’s cumulative investment in solar manufacturing in Mexico to over $260 million.
The company said it is the largest solar panel manufacturer in Mexico. The Company produces its shingled-cell Performance line solar panels in Mexicali.
The expansion represents a growth in the company's installed production capacity to 1.8 GW/year, placing the Mexicali plant amongst the largest solar panel manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas.
Maxeon also owns a second manufacturing site in Ensenada. Both plants have a combined production capacity of more than 2.5 GW/year and a workforce of over 2,000 employees.
“This important milestone is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Maxeon team,” Maxeon CEO Bill Mulligan said in the statement. “Our best-in-class solar products made in Mexicali and Ensenada can be found in power plants and rooftops around the world, through which we contribute to reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.”
According to Mulligan, due to its talented workforce, its privileged geographical location, and a favorable business environment, Baja California plays and will continue to play an increasingly relevant role in meeting the growing demand for our products in North America and the rest of the world in the coming years.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man accused of attempted murder of woman caught in Southern Mexico
A man who State authorities sought for allegedly attempting to kill a woman was arrested in the state of Chiapas in Southern Mexico.
According to the agency, Eugenio “N,” no age reported, was apprehended with an outstanding arrest warrant for attempted femicide.
The authorities said on Wednesday, March 29, a 30-year-old woman was found with several injuries caused by a machete in a Colonia Pueblo Nuevo area home.
The investigation shows the suspect presumably arrived at the scene and caused the victim injuries to the head, legs, and arms.
The victim, who was seriously injured, was transported to the General Hospital.
Authorities said the suspect had a restriction order after the victim filed a complaint for domestic violence.
The suspect fled to the state of Chiapas after the incident.
CRIME
Man assaulted, kidnapped
A man was allegedly assaulted and kidnapped Sunday afternoon in the Fraccionamiento El Condor area.
Witnesses told La Voz newspaper at least four individuals first assaulted the victim close to the intersection of De Los Pelícanos Street and Río Champotón Street on June 25.
The man was then taken to a green Nissan Sentra with white and burgundy stripes.
Witnesses told the newspaper no patrol car was seen in the area after the kidnapping.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
