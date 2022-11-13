CRIME
Chamber reports daily extortion attempts
Every single day restaurant owners receive calls of extortion attempts, said Restaurant Chamber President Raúl Vásquez.
Most of those calls are made from telephones with area codes of Central Mexico, Vasquez told La Voz newspaper.
Normally, callers pretend to be city employees or health department employees who request money for a permit. There have been cases in which suspects call employees and successfully ask to deposit cash in a certain bank account to help restaurant owners.
In other cases, suspects threatened employees and shared pictures taken from eateries' social media pages.
Vasquez said in one case an employee of a restaurant located in the Plaza Lienzo Shopping Center suspects deposited about $400 USD in Mexican currency while the owner was out of town.
These incidents have occurred although the state Attorney General's office has held events to educate store owners and has issued flyers to prevent extortion.
The agency has received 15 complaints this year of extortion cases against eateries. Last year the agency recorded 30 extortion cases and three extortion attempt cases.
Based on city records, Vasquez said every day 100 calls of extortion attempts are made to Mexicali businesses. The chamber president told the newspaper many phone numbers used to extort victims in the city have already been identified.
At the same time, many business owners are not reporting all cases.
Last year, phone extortion was the most frequent crime against businesses in Baja California with 30.6% of all crimes, according to a study conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography. The study stated over four of every five crimes were not reported by companies.
Vasquez said Mexicali Police and the state Attorney General's office have provided employees with seminars to prevent the crime.
The newspaper said almost all victims of Whatsapp cloning did not have two-step verification.
The authorities called potential victims to avoid providing personal information to suspects, try to gather information about dialers, stop children or senior adults from answering without supervision and not follow suspect requests.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker insists on driver sexual harassment bill
A state lawmaker insisted on the need to enact a bill that would include penalties in Baja California law to taxi drivers and bus drivers who are convicted of sexual harassment.
Assemblyman Miguel Peña has said since his term began a bill was introduced in order to address this issue and reform the state's Penal Code .
The bill has recently become more relevant given the recent death of a 23-year-old Mexico City woman who jumped from a taxi whose driver declined to stop.
"It is not possible that we still have this type of issue and nobody does anything," Peña said. "Let's not wait until something like this happens in Baja California to do something."
The lawmaker said the bill was introduced after increasing sexual harassment cases from drivers, affecting women and female minors. Peña proposed to include convicted drivers in the State's sexual assault list.
The lawmaker said although not all drivers harass women his duty is to address the issue.
The lawmaker called on women to make sure taxi cabs and bus drivers are appropriately registered.
STATE
Dozens of companies shut down for environmental violations
Over four dozen companies have been shut down for environmental violations after state inspections, a Baja California official said.
Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development Monica Vega said in a prepared statement 19 companies have been temporarily suspended and 50 more were shut down within the year. Fifteen of those businesses are located in Mexicali.
These companies paid the state 3.3 million pesos – around $168,254 USD – in fines.
The agency said in a statement the state authorities have called businesses to comply with state regulations and stop the effects of climate change.
Staff with the Audit and Inspection Office hold routine inspections daily after receiving complaints by visiting companies, the agency said.
In a recent case in Mexicali, the agency shut down a company that failed to produce an environmental manifest.
Sec. Vega called business owners to approach the agency in order to better regulate and normalize their situation.
POLITICS
Party leader assures crime increased in state
The state Chairman of the conservative National Action Party said crime increased 13% during the first year of Governor Marina Ávila's administration.
In a recent press conference, Chairman Mario Osuna responded to the governor's first State of the State speech by saying no mention was made regarding crime and transportation issues or the raise of payroll taxes and water fees.
"Neither did she speak about the possible credit loan of 2 billion pesos ($10 million USD) that will soon be requested to the Assembly," Osuna said.
According to the state Chairman, crime is not being addressed in advertising, nor is lack of coordination among law enforcement agencies.
National Action Party Assemblywoman Alejandrina Corral said the legislature's Political Coordinating Board failed to notify lawmakers about the governor's delivery of her yearly report, which prohibited legislators from speaking about the state of the state.
Assemblywoman Amintha Briseño said crime rates increased 13% between January and September compared to last year's same period.
The state recorded 76,000 crimes this year, more than the 68,000 crimes of 2021, Briseño said.
– Arturo Bojórquez
