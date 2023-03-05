SPORTS
Mexicali chess player to represent Mexico in world tournament
Mexicali chess player Ana Paola Ham-Corona plans to take part in the World Championship in Italy in November 2023.
This would be the second time Ham-Corona will represent Mexico in an international tournament after taking part in the Pan American Festival in Uruguay and the North American Festival in Canada.
The player was among the top ten best players worldwide in the under-18 women’s category.
The Mexicali player recently competed in the Fourth National Chess Youth Festival held in Mexico City.
Before Italy, Ham-Corona plans to participate in the National and International Mexican Championship in Mexico City next month.
Also, the player plans to compete in the Pan American Youth Festival in Chicago in August.
CITY
Mexicali records half of abandoned homes in state
Mexicali is home to half of the abandoned homes in Baja California, a Mexican official said.
Worker Housing Department delegate Ana Lizeth Gómez told La Crónica the city has about 19,000 abandoned homes — the highest in Baja California.
At the same time, the state is one with the largest amount of abandoned homes — sometimes for many years.
Experts have said chaotic urban planning that left many home-buyers far from their jobs mainly led to the issue.
“The issue is very complex,” Delegate Gómez told the newspaper.
In some cases, new neighborhoods were developed without appropriate utilities like water and energy, as well as a lack of adequate transportation, schools, health centers, or parks.
“Obviously, if families see those areas do not comply with their needs they abandon their homes,” the delegate added.
Most of those abandoned homes — developed in the thousands about a decade ago — are located in peripheral areas.
The agency attempted to address the issue by recovering those properties and reselling them. However, new owners abandoned those homes as well for lack of utilities and services.
This time, the agency has taken a similar approach with a twist of requesting developers — mainly other public agencies or nonprofit organizations — to include comprehensive community regeneration by adding utilities and services.
Since May of last year, the Institute makes sure all loans and credits are approved dependent upon the provision of utilities and services.
BUSINESS
New tobacco regulations impact businesses
Businesses have been impacted by the new Mexican regulations that forbid stores and markets from showing tobacco products on their shelves.
Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados said about 400 chamber members were forced to comply with the new regulations by covering cigarette shelves.
Although Granados admitted regulations must protect people’s health, cigarettes are not prohibited by any law in Mexico.
“This is a measure that is accepted to protect the health,” Granados told La Voz newspaper. “However, consumers, sellers, and providers are affected.”
Right after the regulations came into effect a nationwide store chain and several business associations filed lawsuits in a Mexican court.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.