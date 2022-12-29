SEASON
Christmas sales up, chamber president says
Mexicali Chamber of Commerce members have reported a significant increase in Christmas shopping.
Sales went up between 40% to 70%, Chamber President Lidia Granados told La Crónica newspaper.
The chamber president said although inflation has led to an increase of item prices, local shoppers have shown special interest in purchasing tree lights, gifts, toys and candy.
Granados said services oriented businesses like barber shops and stationeries have also reported an increase in sales above 40%. Some chamber members have also reported their best sales in years.
Granados admitted that items purchased have not been the same compared to last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Firefighters seize 125 kilograms of fireworks
Mexicali firefighters have seized 125 kilograms of fireworks in the last few weeks.
Mexicali Fire Chief Ruben Dario Osuna told La Voz newspaper those fireworks were seized from street vendors and illegal stores that were reported by residents.
Chief Osuna told the newspaper seizures occur in remote areas and intersections where vendors leave fireworks after observing the authorities coming. Those fireworks were presumably introduced from the U.S. or the state of Sonora.
Fireworks, along with bonfires, led the city to record one of the most polluted Christmas Day in years, with some areas surpassing the 300 pollution points.
Seized fireworks were transported to the Fire Department Central Station for their eventual destruction by the Department of National Defense.
Osuna said the fire department had fewer emergency calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day than in 2021.
Those calls were related to the ignition of trash in abandoned homes, irrigation canals or empty lots.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
