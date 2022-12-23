BORDER
Christmas shopping leads to long, long lines
Residents from the other side of the border have recorded hours-long wait times at local ports of entry due to the increased number of border crossers/Christmas shoppers.
In some cases during certain days residents have been forced to wait up to four times the normal wait time to cross the border. Long wait lines have been recorded in both vehicle and pedestrian crossings.
The issue has led some to take advantage of certain privileges offered locally in order to cut down those wait times. That is the case of the so-called Medical Lane – a separate crossing for healthcare patients or drug shoppers who plan to return to the U.S.
The special lane is located next to the Colonia Pueblo Nuevo crossing at the West Port of Entry.
The Mexicali Committee of Tourism and Conventions has received dozens of complaint calls due to the alleged abuse of the crossing controlled by a company named MedLane, according to La Crónica newspaper.
Lane control was assigned for ten years by a Mexican agency to the company several years ago. Committee Manager Nancy Minor said the municipal organization plans to regain control of the lane due to the abuse.
According to the complaints, drivers are paying $20 in order to access the lane even though no healthcare services or drugs were purchased by the driver. Accessing the lane is provided to drivers by medical offices and pharmacies to patients.
Before the assignment of the lane to the private party, the committee was in charge of the crossing that provided 4 million pesos, or around $210,526 USD, annually.
The newspaper said long lines have been seen at the medical lane – mostly vehicles with American plates.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the city is not interested in regaining control of the lane as other issues at the ports of entry are more significant.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
How to lose a thousand bucks
Bonfire enthusiasts are in risk of losing about $1,000 as the city plans to fine fire lovers.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said minimum fines are set in local ordinances at around $200. The police chief assured that the Environmental Unit will enforce the bonfire ordinance.
So far the police have received close to 40 complaints of bonfires in December.
The police are working with the Fire Department to address the bonfire issue and the sale of illegal fireworks due to the increase of pollution that lead to health issues.
COURTS
Man indicted for Civic Center
homicide
A man who allegedly killed another individual a few weeks ago in a Civic Center neighborhood was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Jorge, no age reported, for the Dec. 9 murder of Jorge Alejandro, 54.
The authorities said the victim was in a Colonia Pasadina home where the suspect arrived.
After a fight, the suspect allegedly injured the victim with a knife in the head and the chest. The victim succumbed to the injuries.
Jorge attempted to flee but was arrested by Mexicali police officers.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.