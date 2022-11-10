TAXES
City hires private companies for property tax collection
The City of Mexicali decided to hire private companies in order to collect overdue property taxes, Mayor Norma Bustamante said. The companies will get paid only if taxes are collected, according to the mayor.
The mayor told La Voz newspaper she initially refused to do so but said she changed her mind to recover due taxes. Companies will start collecting taxes in January.
Recently, the newspaper reported that 22 property owners filed lawsuits to avoid paying taxes after being increased by the council. Those property owners failed to pay 16 million pesos, which is around $800,000 USD.
In the first nine months of the year, the city collected 686 million pesos, or about $3.4 million USD, in property taxes. Last year the city increased property values that led to a tax increase in several areas.
In 2023, the city does not plan to increase property tax rates, the mayor said.
In Mexicali, about half of property owners pay taxes to the city. State law and city ordinances give authorities certain abilities to collect such taxes through property seizure, however the city has not historically followed such mandates.
National Action Party State Chairman Mario Osuna hopes the hiring of private companies for tax collection does not become another failure of the National Regeneration Movement Party like water fee collector Fisamex during the past state administration.
National Action Party Council member Manuel Garcia said the mayor has not shared details about the hired companies.
Garcia said it is unclear if the city has enough staff to collect due taxes, although the city has one of the highest payroll costs in Baja California.
BUSINESS
Lawsuits expected after payroll tax increase
After Governor Marina Avila enacted legislation that increases payroll taxes, private companies are expected to file lawsuits in the coming future.
President of National Industry Chamber in Mexicali, Alberto Sánchez Torres, told La Voz newspaper that although lawmakers assured the 1.25% tax increase will affect companies with over 50 employees, the additional burden limits business growth and could make investment flee.
The business leader also considered the payroll tax raise as unconstitutional.
Sánchez Torres said companies that file lawsuits against the state are very likely to prevail in court. This could lead to an impact on state coffers, Sánchez Torres said.
The chamber president said business owners suggested filing class lawsuits. However, a decision was made to file lawsuits individually.
Sanchez Torres considered the state had other options to increase revenue instead of raising payroll taxes that are already one of the highest in Mexico.
SPORTS
Taekwondo fighter ready to debut in major category
Mexicali Taekwondo fighter Leslie Soltero has been preparing in the last weeks to debut in the World Major Championship, held in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, starting November 15.
Soltero — a Mexicali fighter who has won gold in the Junior Pan American Games of Cali, Colombia in 2021 — competes in the 67-kilogram division.
The fighter won bronze in the Paris, France Grand Prix by defeating Olympic Champion Matea Jelic. Soltero, 21, won gold in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018.
The Mexicali fighter is second nationwide in her division. Soltero plans to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Train climber has legs amputated after accident
A man who climbed over a train found his legs cut Monday evening.
According to media reports, the incident was reported at 9 p.m. in the Ejido Michoacán rural town. The police received a report about a man who got injured in a railroad accident.
Upon arrival police officers found the victim, who initially was reported with a leg cut.
After being transported to the hospital the authorities found out the 44-year-old man had both legs amputated.
No other details were reported about the incident.
– Arturo Bojórquez
