ASSEMBLY
City manager bill
introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that, if enacted, would include a City Manager in all seven Baja California municipalities.
Assemblyman Román Cota introduced the proposal to reform the Law of Municipal Regime of Baja California in order to “contribute to city autonomy.”
The lawmaker said city managers have the expertise and knowledge to make municipalities more efficient.
At the same time, a city manager can optimize public services and provide an improved follow-up and management of agencies.
The legislator recalled that in 2009 a United Nations program called public entities to divide technical issues from political ones in order to improve government performance.
Over two decades ago, the City of Tijuana had its first ever City Manager. A second official was appointed in 2008, but the office eventually disappeared under other mayors.
The lawmaker considered that a city manager would also lead to the reduction of public expenditure and program efficiency.
“The Municipal President (legal term for mayors in Mexico) remains as a political leader, public policy promoter, community spokesperson, communication facilitator among department heads, leads governmental relationships and works as an advocate of residents and as a managerial supervisor”, Cota said.
According to the legislator, city managers comply with council policy by providing thorough and objective reports, analysis of strengths and weaknesses, assessment of results, seeking of better alternatives and considering short-term and long-term consequences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State ombudsman reports hundreds of murdered
minors
Since 2017, about 300 minors have been assassinated in Baja California, state Human Rights Commission Chairman Miguel Mora said.
During a meeting held in Tijuana, Mora said the number of murdered teenagers and children shows the need to implement special measures to address the issue.
According to the state’s ombudsman, the lack of oversight from the authorities over minors, the delay in providing justice services and the inexistence of a policy to rescue children and adolescents has played a significant role in the issue.
Mora, along with several other colleagues, took part in a recent special meeting of the Commission to Address Violence against Boys, Girls and Teenagers of the Mexican Federation of Human Rights Public Organizations.
Luis Fernando Carrera, UNICEF representative in Mexico, also took part in the meeting.
Mora explained that the special commission was created in order to address crimes against minors – especially murders, disappearance cases, torture and others.
Mexico City Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Nashieli Ramírez highlighted the need to implement a comprehensive strategy to address internal immigration that turns minors more vulnerable.
The ombudsman seeks to introduce proposals to reform the General Law of Rights of Girls, Boys and Teenagers. The measure would include an Emergent Protection Program for minors affected by violence.
Last year, the state commission called the State System of Girls, Boys and Adolescents Protection to meet in order to address violence against minors. However, the response needed a second call to strengthen actions to protect children, Mora said.
The state ombudsman said although violence against minors can be explained from the perspective of criminal activity or the country’s socio-economic conditions, these deaths cannot be considered as collateral damage, but as innocent victims who deserve to be protected by the administration.
CRIME
Medicine students under threat
Organized crime has threatened medicine students who are assigned to rural Mexicali health centers.
During the past semester a student was questioned by members of an armed criminal band while driving on a rural road, La Voz newspaper reported. The student was assigned to a different area for protection.
Autonomous University of Baja California School of Medicine Dean José Manuel Avendaño confirmed the incident to the newspaper that led college officials to protect students for the upcoming semester.
The school opened 60 positions for practicing students, with half of those located in rural towns.
A program of student protection and oversight was set for those areas, the dean said.
In case of threat, students will be assigned to a new health center.
“When a practicing student is removed from a health center many times the center is left without service,” Dean Avendaño said. “This is a serious problem for the Department of Health, but especially for people.”
Before practicing student Erick Andrade was murdered in Durango, School of Medicine staff approached the Attorney General’s office to request help for students.
The meetings produced a measure to monitor students in real time through an application. The strategy also includes links to the 9-1-1 hotline and WhatsApp groups that has law enforcement and School of Medicine personnel.
The authorities plan a follow-up meeting in order to set traveling routes from student homes to health centers, the newspaper reported.
Besides, the authorities had set dangerous routes that must be skipped by students.
The Attorney General’s office staff trained students in criminal threat reaction.
The newspaper added that the National Practicing Students Association estimates that last year up to 6,000 students were assigned to health centers located in remote communities.
The association reported that up to 40 percent of students were assaulted – mostly by organized crime.
