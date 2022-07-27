LAW ENFORCEMENT
City officials shut down bar
City officials shut down Sunday a bar where a customer died after being pushed by a security guard over the weekend.
The city’s Department of Government temporarily suspended Las Chabelas del Centro, and the business was fined 150,000 pesos or about $7,500.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela said the bar was closed Sunday at noon.
Valenzuela said the bar did not comply with basic safety measures and was opening after its authorized schedule.
According to the city official the authorities plan to keep working in order to have safe venues.
A 53-year-old man died early Sunday after being pushed and allegedly assaulted by security guards for undisclosed reasons.
The police arrested one of the suspects involved in the matter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Body found near checkpoint
A body was found Monday morning close to a federal checkpoint, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that the corpse was found at 9 a.m. by the Tijuana Highway.
The dead person was a man in his mid-40s, who was dressed in a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans.
A reporting party told the police about the body.
State highway staff said no more details could be provided as the area lacks surveillance cameras.
The state Attorney General’s office said the corpse had no signs of foul play.
The body was transported to the state Coroner’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Missing man found dead
A man who was reported missing Sunday was found dead inside an irrigation canal.
According to media reports, the body of Carlos, 21, was found at 4 p.m. in the Pacifico Canal by the Ejido Michoacán de Ocampo rural town area.
Rescue teams and firefighters searched the area for several hours.
The victim was swimming in the canal and was holding a rope that tore down.
The young man’s father suddenly stopped seeing his child.
ASSEMBLY
Family Code reform bill introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that would erase from Baja California’s Family Code the word concubinage and would allow parents to set the order of their children’s last names at please.
Assemblywoman Rocío Adame, who chairs the legislative’s Political Coordinating Board, introduced a bill that, if enacted, will give the state a brand new Family Code.
The lawmaker said the proposal seeks to provide families legal certainty.
The measure will first be discussed by stakeholders, specialists, judges, lawyers and others in order to include most recent changes to the Civil Code.
According to the legislator, the main issues included in the proposal are changes to the concept of family and the consideration of virtual violence —held through electronic devices— as domestic violence.
Adame said the new civil code includes provisions to end with the term concubinage and changing it for matrimonial union.
Also, parents will be allowed to divorce through a notary public.
Aspiring spouses would be forced to take part in a special seminar as a requisite for marriage licenses.
The bill was turned to the State Reform Commission.
COURTS
Man sentenced for minor’s rape
A state judge sentenced a man accused of raping a minor to 26 years in prison, the state Attorney General’s office said.
According to the agency the judge sentenced Pedro Joel Escárcega Vásquez for the rape case occurred in July 2017.
The incident first took place in a residence located in the unincorporated area of González Ortega.
The victim was back then a 6-year-old girl, who was inappropriately touched until January 2018.
The authorities confirmed the sexual abuse through psychological and gynecological tests.
The sentencing hearing was held Monday, the agency said.
In a separate case, a judge indicted a man for allegedly touching a 7-year-old girl in the Fraccionamiento Popular Centinela area.
As in the first case, the agency verified the sexual abuse case through psychological and gynecological tests.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
Arturo Bojórquez
