WEATHER
City records 18 heat-related deaths
The death toll of heat-related fatalities has reached 18 this year in Mexicali.
A report from the state Coroner’s office says the eighteenth case occurred Monday at 7:34 p.m.
The deceased victim was a man in his mid-50s who was found on the street at 2391 Lago Hudson Avenue in the Colonia Xochimilco area.
The cause of death was determined to be heat stroke.
The body was transported to the Coroner’s office.
In contrast, as of July 27 no heat-related fatalities have been reported in the Imperial Valley, according to Imperial County’s Public Health Department Heat-Related Illness Surveillance report.
The department’s report says 96 people have had other heat-related issues like heat stroke, heat exhaustion and others.
The median age of these individuals is 44 years. However, cases range from 1-year-old to 83-year-old.
According to the local report 79 percent of heat-related illnesses this year were between 18 and 64 years of age.
Close to 72 percent of those affected locally by the heat were male and 12.5 percent were homeless, the department said.
Also, 26 percent of cases were work-related and 43 percent were not work-related, while 67 percent of cases occurred outdoors.
The report says 79 percent of those locally affected by high temperatures did not require hospitalization.
In the previous two years Imperial County has recorded over 200 heat-related cases, with 28 deaths combined.
In 2018, Imperial County reported its highest record with 391 heat-related ill patients and 25 deaths.
CRIME
Man shot to death in residence
A 25-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday evening in his Fraccionamiento Portales III home in southern Mexicali.
According to media reports, the incident was reported to the police at 5:26 p.m. in the intersection of Montes de Leon Avenue and De Las Haciendas Street.
The victim was only identified as Miguel Alberto.
According to the reports, the victim was at the home’s yard when an unknown individual shot him to death.
Mexicali police agents and detectives with the state Attorney General’s office were deployed to the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
City receives a hundred patrol cars
The City of Mexicali held Tuesday an event to announce the receipt of over a hundred patrol cars.
After several months, the city announced the receipt of 105 of the 164 vehicles expected. The vehicles included 60 sedans and 45 trucks.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the city sought to lease these vehicles since the administration began last year.
“I know there’s still a lot to do,” the Mayor said. “But we are on the right track.”
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said the patrol cars will help increase police presence in both west and east areas, as well as in rural areas.
The vehicles were assigned to areas with high crime rates, the chief said.
Mendívil said patrol cars are expected to help in traffic, intelligence, prevention and special services.
Octavio Sandoval, Chairman of the Employer Confederation of Mexicali, opined that the city maintains a deficit of patrol cars.
The business leader recalled that Mexicali Police studies showed the city requires 300 patrol cars.
Sandoval considered that the authorities need to send a strong message to address crime in the city.
He said July was the most violent month of 2022, while the authorities have not arrested suspects linked to homicides, which leaves a sense of impunity among residents.
ECONOMY
Remittances increase 3 percent
Remittances sent by Baja Californians living abroad increased 3.3 percent during the first quarter of 2022 compared to last year’s same period.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the increase has constantly increased in the last years, turning the state twelfth nationwide.
Roberto Valero, Chairman of the Center of Economic Studies of Baja California, told the newspaper the state was 24th. years ago in the amount of remittances in Mexico.
However, the number of Baja Californians living in other countries (especially in the US) and those working in states like Arizona and California has also increased.
As of today, remittances and money spent by permanent residents and citizens working in the US represent 12 percent of the State's Gross Domestic Product.
During the first quarter of the year Baja Californians living abroad sent $684 million to their families.
Mexicali families received $142 million of those remittances — an increase of 3.6 percent. While Ensenada observed a 13.9 percent decline, Tecate recorded a 7.5 percent increase, Valero said.
Tijuana — the city that has reported the largest remittance amount— received $365 million, or an increase of 2.9 percent.
The economist told the newspaper remittances have become one of the main support of the State's economy.
Last year, Baja Californians living abroad sent close to $1.4 billion — a figure above foreign investment and Mexican funds allocation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agency reacts after surgery room deaths
After the death of several patients — especially female ones who go under aesthetics surgeries — a state agency decided to react and launch an enforcement effort.
The State Commission to Protect against Sanitary Risks said a prevention strategy was launched in healthcare facilities.
However, the effort has focused on clinics located in coastal cities.
Commission Director Erwin Areizaga said in a press release the effort has included approaching the Association of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgeons in order to create a registration of certified medical staff.
The commissioner said 115 enforcement visits have been held in private clinics and hospitals. The visits have led the agency to temporarily suspend 26 facilities and three closures.
Areizaga said patients can now find QR codes in these facilities that include requirements needed to keep such a facility open. In case of violations, patients can report clinics and hospitals.
Healthcare facilities need a sanitary permit, notification of operations and the name of the facility responsible party.
Patients can also report any issue in Mexicali by dialing 011 52 (686) 557-0158 or at the Commission’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages under the name of Coepris.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
