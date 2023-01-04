PUBLIC SAFETY
City records hundreds of homicides
For the very first time the city of Mexicali went above the 300 homicides threshold.
According to State Attorney General’s office reports the city recorded 304 homicides in 2022. April was the bloodiest month in Baja California’s capital city with 41 cases.
In 2020, the city recorded 206 homicides and 288 the next year.
State Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio said the large number of assassinations was caused by a territorial fight between two groups within the Sinaloa Cartel.
Attorney General Carpio blamed the issue on the legalization of marijuana in the U.S., which led criminal bands to incur into new criminal activities.
Seven people were murdered in the Colonia Esperanza area in the third week of December 2022 alone, apparently caused by band rivalries.
Although Baja California Governor Marina Avila recently reported a decrease of homicides last year compared to 2021, the state official decided to remove her former Secretary of Public Safety – a decision that has had mixed reactions from politicians and the business community.
Aside from homicides, all other crimes have reported an increase in 2022.
BORDER
State reports thousands of
immigrants
A state official said Baja California has received about 15,000 immigrants due to U.S. immigration policy.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said the health-based Title 42 policy has forced immigrants to remain in Mexico to protect Americans from spreading COVID-19.
“Title 42 means we will keep humanitarian help to those repatriated,” Sec. Zavala said.
The state official considered Title 42 suspension would allow immigrants to cross the border and seek asylum in the U.S.
Sec. Zavala said Mexicali authorities are working with El Peregrino shelter in order to provide help to immigrants deported from Calexico. About 25 immigrants, mostly Mexican, are deported daily to Mexicali.
Last year, 30,000 Ukrainian immigrants arrived in Baja California last year and all were admitted into the U.S., Zavala said.
As of this week, the city has 6,000 immigrants housed in shelters – the majority in Tijuana.
ENVIRONMENT
City records high pollution levels in December
December was Mexicali’s worst air quality month of last year.
La Crónica newspaper reported that most days in December designated a purple flag – meaning high pollution levels.
At 7 a.m. on Christmas Day, the city had an air quality level of 281, which is dangerous for certain people’s health. However, poor air quality was recorded four hours before the same day.
On Dec. 10 and 11 the city had pollution levels of over 180, while on Dec. 21 and 22 levels were close to 200.
According to the newspaper the city recorded only three days of good air quality in December.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
