PUBLIC SAFETY
City reports nine disappeared from bar zone
A city official told reporters on Tuesday, April 11 that nine individuals have been kidnapped from the bar zone in the last couple of years.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said in a press conference those reported missing disappeared from bars located by Benito Juarez Boulevard.
Since Saturday, relatives have been looking for David Alfonso Melecio Rodriguez and Manuel Bramasco, who went missing after exiting a bar.
Also on Saturday, April 8, relatives reported Mauricio Andres Verdugo Fregozo, 22, missing after leaving a bar in Montejano Boulevard.
Chief Mendívil said four individuals have been reported missing this year, as well as five more disappeared in 2022.
Social media users have said the toll of missing men could be at least a dozen.
Chief Mendívil said he's not cognizant of drug traffickers operating in the area. The chief said the area is visited by people of all kinds.
In the press conference, City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela said the agency is just in charge of issuing and enforcing alcohol sale permits.
Sec. Valenzuela said the city plans to introduce an ordinance proposal to train and issue permits to bar security guards, as well as hold drug tests.
COURTS
Alleged San Felipe murderer indicted
A man who allegedly killed another man in October 2021 in San Felipe was indicted by a state judge.
The State Attorney General’s office said Jesús Guadalupe “N,” no age reported, was indicted by a state judge for the murder of a 58-year-old man.
State police officers found and apprehended the suspect in the rural town of Guadalupe Victoria.
The agency said both the victim and the suspect have had issues. However, during a fight, the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s head.
The suspect fled from the scene after the incident, while the victim was transported to the San Felipe Health Center on October 18, 2021. The victim succumbed to the injuries days later.
State police officers booked the suspect in Mexicali Prison.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
