PUBLIC SAFETY
City seeks to reinforce
security in bar zone
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the city plans to reinforce security at the bar zone after reports of the disappearance of several men, La Crónica newspaper said.
According to the mayor, the proposal will be discussed in the next law enforcement board meeting.
So far, the city has recorded nine men missing from the bar zone in the last couple of years. The mayor said the issue has led city authorities to address the matter.
First, the city is addressing the issue through the alcohol department. Also, the city plans to invite the Alcohol Consulting Council to join.
The mayor admitted no conversations had been held with stakeholders. In the meantime, state Secretary of Public Safety Leopoldo Aguilar said the state is studying reinforcing bar schedules.
Sec. Aguilar said up to 15% of crimes are committed between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.
On Saturday, April 8, three men were reported missing after leaving the Shots bar. Relatives are unaware of the missing men’s whereabouts.
Those missing are friends David Melecio Rodríguez and Manuel Bramasco, as well as Mauricio Andrés Verdugo Fragozo, who was accompanied by several women.
BORDER
Long delays reported at the
commercial port
Transportation businesses have seen an increase in the time spent at the commercial port of entry for the last couple of weeks.
National Chamber of Transportation President in Mexicali, Luciano Jiménez, said the issue was apparently caused by CBP system problems, Televisa Mexicali said.
Some drivers have waited up to six hours in order to cross the border.
Jiménez said drivers must wait until the next day if the crossing is closed for the day.
Jiménez said CBP has reportedly said the issue was caused by remodeling all along the border – from Laredo to Tijuana.
The chamber president said the issue has especially impacted small and medium-sized companies that cross merchandise between Mexicali and Calexico.
Before the problem, these companies used to make up to three trips a day. Now, these companies can barely make a single trip.
However, according to Jiménez big companies must pay a higher price if merchandise is delayed beyond the deadlines.
“At the end of the day delays cause a chain effect –impacting companies, drivers, and working conditions,” Jiménez said.
At the same time, supply chains have also been affected, he said.
Long delays are also impacting other drivers and residents who live in surrounding areas as truck drivers must wait for hours just outside the commercial port of entry by Abelardo Rodríguez Boulevard and block traffic.
Jiménez added that the environment is also impacted as truck engines must remain on while waiting for crossing.
The chamber president demanded CBP decrease delay times, especially as Mexicali is expected to benefit from near-shoring policies.
Stakeholders plan to take part in a meeting next week with CBP staff in order to address the issue.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.