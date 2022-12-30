ENVIRONMENT
City, state officials prepare for New Year’s pollution
City and state authorities seek to strengthen enforcement efforts in order to avoid air quality pollution from increasing during New Year celebrations.
Days ago the authorities met in order to prevent residents from using fireworks or igniting bonfires. Last weekend, the city recorded the worst pollution in years for Christmas.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said the goal is to reduce pollution by asking residents to refrain from using fireworks and igniting bonfires. The police plan to assign 50 officers to the effort.
Chief Mendívil recalled that citations can lead to fines of up to $1,000 USD in Mexican currency. The police chief also called residents to report any incidents by calling 9-1-1.
State Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development Mónica Vega said air quality has worsened in the last few days. The state official assured that pollution has been caused by fireworks, trash burning and bonfires.
Sec. Vega said no authority will be enough to address the issue, so residents must collaborate to avoid impacting air quality.
So far, state health officials have not observed an increase in respiratory infections caused by pollution.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the authorities are collaborating in order to address any emergency caused by air pollution.
The authorities prepare enforcement efforts that include visits and patrolling to sites where fireworks are sold, as well as homes where bonfires are detected.
The city has kept a close look on pollution levels that are transmitted to residents and lead to issuing warnings to the people, authorities said.
CRIME
Two more homicides reported west of the Civic Center
Two more homicides were reported days ago in a neighborhood located west of the Civic Center for a total of seven murders in the area. The most recent incident was reported Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 9:12 p.m.
A shooting was reported to the police in the Colonia Esperanza area. Upon arrival, the police found a witness who told officers the injured individuals were inside an apartment. Red Cross paramedics declared the men dead.
One of the individuals was described as a man in his mid-40s who was dressed in a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and black tennis shoes.
The second victim was described as a 50-year-old man who was dressed with a green jacket, black denim jeans and red tennis shoes.
No further information was given at the time of the report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Few respond to Cuban dose
vaccination
Despite the state authorities effort to vaccinate residents after receiving thousands of doses, residents in the state and Mexicali have responded low to the vaccination clinics with the Cuban dose Abdalá.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said only 14,289 doses have been administered. Of those, 7,711 were administered in Mexicali.
According to the state official, Mexicali reports 100 active COVID cases and 516 in Tijuana. Statewide, the authorities have recorded 812 active cases. Of those active cases only 13 were hospitalized and one was connected to a ventilator, Sec. Medina said.
Since the pandemic first hit Baja California, the state has recorded 169,425 positive cases and 12,314 deaths.
The state official called residents to follow preventative measures including social distancing and the use of face masks to avoid contagion.
COURTS
Man indicted for attempted murder with Molotov
cocktails
A man who allegedly attempted to murder a woman back on Dec. 12 with Molotov cocktails was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
The judge determined to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
The authorities said on Dec. 12 the suspect allegedly arrived at the victim’s residence by Rosario Avenue in the Colonia Ampliación Lucerna area and ignited a Molotov cocktail that was allegedly thrown at the victim.
Moments later, the suspect allegedly took a second Molotov cocktail and threw it to the home’s second floor.
The suspect was accused of dangerous assault and property damage.
COURTS
Two indicted for business robbery
Two men were indicted by a state judge for their alleged involvement in a Nov. 29 armed robbery of a beauty salon, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said the judge indicted Jesús Adolfo and Jordi Uriel for the robbery reported a month ago in the business located by República de Colombia Street in the Colonia Alamitos area.
According to the authorities, the suspects and other individuals arrived at the scene and threatened customers and employees with a machine gun. The suspects took a smart watch, two iPhones 12, a couple of Gucci sunglasses, purses and two Jeep vehicles.
The agency said the vehicles were eventually found in the Sonoyta town in the state of Sonora.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.