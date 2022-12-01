INFRASTRUCTURE
City street rehabilitation projects begin
The City of Mexicali started several public works projects that seek to rehabilitate local streets on Tuesday, November 29.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said although the projects are not expected to rehabilitate all streets local residents and visitors will be able to see a significant improvement.
In order to rehabilitate all Mexicali streets the city would need a major investment estimated at over $157 million USD, the mayor said.
“We ask people to pay their property taxes,” Mayor Bustamante said regarding the expenditure of city funds for street rehabilitation. “And we also ask residents to take care of the pavement.”
Recently, the city was awarded funds from illegal vehicle registration for street rehabilitation. The mayor said exceeding funds will be used for streets and the city plans to begin street rehabilitation in major avenues, and then follow with surrounding areas.
Last year, the city recorded over $4 million USD in Mexican currency in unspent funds.
City Public Works Director Alberto Ibarra said pothole projects will began immediately.
Last week, the State Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali announced a similar pothole covering project.
The city contracted eight companies and assigned six public works groups for street rehabilitation.
ECONOMY
Number of high wage employees reduced
The number of high wage employees in Mexicali declined during the third quarter of the year, a Mexican agency report states.
The National Employment and Occupation Survey of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography said Mexicali employees who earn five minimum wages or more fell 39.7% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The survey says the number of high wage employees declined from 8,866 last year to 5,350.
These employees earn about $68.51 per day at the U.S. border.
Those who earn between three and five minimum wages decreased 19.7%, while employees with salaries between two and three minimum wages fell 14.4%.
At the same time, the survey says one or two minimum wage employees increased 23%.
According to the report, over 198,000 Baja California residents earn around $14 per day.
Unemployment during the third quarter was 2.4%, the survey says.
CRIME
Man robbed cash in gas station
A man told the police another individual allegedly robbed him of around $2,000 USD in Mexican currency while parked in a gas station after his vehicle experienced a mechanical failure.
The incident was reported to the police at 10:20 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Colonia Zaragoza area west of Mexicali, La Voz newspaper reported.
The victim, who was identified as José Carlos, 27, parked his gray Honda vehicle in a gas station located by the Kilometer 5.1 Mark of the Tijuana Highway.
The driver stopped as his vehicle that was overheating. The suspect, who was dressed in a black jacket and blue denim jeans, arrived in a red motorcycle to offer help.
Suddenly, the helping man allegedly brandished a black object at the victim and fled with the cash.
Police officers unsuccessfully searched for the suspect.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
