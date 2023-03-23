GOVERNMENT
City unable to control alcohol prices
A Mexicali official said the city is unable to set alcohol prices at local bars.
The city cannot set minimum or maximum prices of beer or cocktails due to potential law violations, City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Voz newspaper.
The newspaper stated last week that several bars advertised shots at seven pesos and beers at 10 pesos, or about fifty-four cents USD.
Valenzuela said the city detected the prices and bars were warned. Promotions were eventually canceled.
The city official made it clear that price control in this case would lead to a violation of trade law.
“We cannot go against the Constitution,” Valenzuela said. “Not even the (federal government) can set beer prices.”
COURTS
Man sentenced for sexual abuse of girls
A man was sentenced by a state judge for a sexual abuse case of two girls.
The state Attorney General's office said a judge sentenced Antonio “N,” no age reported, who is also known as Marco Peña, to 42 years in prison.
According to the agency, the individual first inappropriately touched two girls – ages 8 and 9 – from March 2015 to July 2019. Then the man sexually abused the minors, the agency said.
Victims’ relatives filed complaints against Antonio with the Attorney General’s office.
The minors did not report the sexual abuse case for fear of retaliation.
CRIME
Dismembered, burned corpse found
The dismembered and burned body of a male was found Monday morning in a rural Mexicali area.
According to police reports, the body was found at 8:30 a.m. on March 20 in the Colonia Cerro Prieto 5 area. The body was next to an irrigation canal.
The victim was about 30 years of age and had green socks and part of a shirt, according to the report.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.