COURTS
School classified employee indicted for sexual assault
A school classified employee was indicted by a state judge for alleged sexual assault of a student.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Juan Antonio “N,” no age reported, for the assault of a three-year-old student. The victim was given ice cream and shaved ice to allow the suspect to inappropriately touch her.
La Voz newspaper reported the suspect allegedly asked a boy student to touch the girl. The incident took place at the Motolinea Kindergarten back in October.
According to the newspaper, the victim told her mother about the inappropriate touching.
Although a complaint was filed with the principal’s office, the protocol to protect students was not activated. The principal was eventually removed from office.
The hearing was originally scheduled for May 12 but was delayed for weeks due to a change of defense attorney.
The victim’s mother said several anomalies have been detected, including failure in communication from the Attorney General’s office.
ECONOMY
Specialist calls to increase job quality
An economist called state authorities to increase job quality as the average salary did not surpass two minimum wages, or about $36.75 USD, per day in the first five months of 2023.
Baja California State Center of Economic Studies President Roberto Valero said the state must not only increase the number of job opportunities but wages paid as well. The economist said the state has created trash collector jobs.
Valero said the state during May recorded its highest two minimum wage jobs with 483,225.
Baja California has seen 81,579 new jobs this year. According to the economist, 46% of employees earn up to two minimum wages, while 10% of employees earn five minimum wages or more.
Valero assured states like Nuevo León, Jalisco, Querétaro, and Guanajuato have surpassed Baja California in terms of new job opportunities opening.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Homicide suspect arrested in Sinaloa
A second man who was sought by state police officers for homicide was caught in Sinaloa, the State Attorney General’s office said.
The agency said state police officers arrested Miguel Gilberto “N,” no age reported, for the November. 2022 murder of a 32-year-old woman.
The homicide reportedly occurred on November 11 in the Colonia Leandro Valle area. The suspect allegedly shot at the victim due to issues. The victim was transported to a Red Cross clinic but succumbed to the injuries at the clinic’s parking lot.
After the assassination, the suspect fled to the state of Sinaloa to avoid his arrest. However, investigations led to finding and arresting Miguel Gilberto, who was taken back to Mexicali.
ASSEMBLY
Immigrant bill introduced
A bill that seeks to protect immigrants coming from other countries or states was introduced by a state lawmaker.
Assemblywoman Alejandrina Corral, of the conservative National Action Party, introduced a bill that seeks to reform the local Constitution.
According to the lawmaker, immigrants suffer from discrimination. The bill seeks to protect immigrant rights, the legislator said.
Corral said public employees violate immigrant human rights, while criminal bands commit violent acts against immigrants, including sexual assaults, kidnappings, robberies, and human trafficking.
At the same time, law enforcement agencies arbitrarily stop immigrants who are also denied basic healthcare services, job opportunities, or justice.
The lawmaker said the bill, if enacted, would declare all kinds of discrimination against immigrants is forbidden.
“We must remember that Mexico has signed off several international treaties in terms of human rights,” Corral said. “The principle of no discrimination is included in a universal declaration that is mandatory for our state.”
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
