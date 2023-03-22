JOURNALISM
Columnist censored by state
attorney
A Mexicali columnist was forced to delete one of his latest opinion pieces after a state Attorney filed a complaint for unfounded allegations of gender-based violence.
Veteran journalist Christian Torres said in a press conference the criminal complaint was filed by State Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes Marina Ceja Díaz.
The column refers to Ceja Díaz’s unsuccessful attempt to become an Electoral Magistrate Justice. The Mexican senate disapproved of the prosecutor’s candidacy.
The column piece also refers to Ceja Díaz closeness with state Electoral Magistrate Justice Jaime Vargas Flores.
“Justices are using a law that is supposed to benefit women,” Torres said. “The most serious issue is the use of the law to censor journalists.”
The ruling forced the journalist to delete his column piece.
Now, Torres plans to appear in court and keep working as he has had for the last eighteen years. Several journalist organizations announced their support for the columnist.
AGRICULTURE
Wheat producers’ demonstration announced
Wheat producers plan to hold a demonstration Wednesday, March 22, at the Civic Center in order to demand a higher paid price for their produce.
Growers expect to call Baja California Governor Marina Avila to lead the effort in negotiating a minimum price of $385 USD per ton in order to have at least a 25% net income.
Contrary to many other items impacted by inflation, international wheat prices have gone down.
Producers urgently met last week where a decision was made about the demonstration.
Wheat Growers Association Chairman Ricardo Muñoz told La Voz newspaper the issue is so serious the Mexican government has decided to ignore producer requests.
The issue could lead to a grower debt of 212 million pesos, or a little over $11 million USD.
Association Treasurer Horacio Gómez told the newspaper the price tag requested is similar to demands made by their colleagues of Sinaloa and Sonora.
Grower Luis Rosales told the newspaper that wheat prices are expected to keep decreasing as other countries like India and Australia are also growing cereal.
National Grower Confederation State Chair Mario Soto said a hearing request was made two weeks ago. The state has not replied so far.
In response, Assemblymember Manuel Guerrero, of the National Regeneration Movement Party, told the newspaper the deployment of grower machinery in the Civic Center does little help to increase wheat prices worldwide.
The lawmaker, whose district covers the northern side of the Mexicali Valley, recalled that growers benefited from the wheat price increase caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Also, Guerrero said the state provided funds to cover the price gap, but wheat prices have gone so far down the state is unable to close the new gap.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Children rescued from hotel
Mexicali police officers rescued six children from a hotel room after their mother went missing.
The police received a report Sunday morning, March 19, regarding the children who were in a hotel room in the Colonia Zacatecas area, just west of the Civic Center.
Hotel employees told the police a woman rented the room and eventually left in order to get more cash to rent an additional day, but did not return for 20 hours.
The minors were 3-14 years of age and from the state of Sonora. Police officers were unable to contact the children’s relatives.
The children were turned over to the Mexicali Police Unit Against Domestic Violence.
BORDER
Angolan immigrants admitted
into city shelter
A group of 25 Angolan immigrants were admitted into the City’s Peregrino shelter after spending several days just outside the State Center for the Arts.
La Voz newspaper said the immigrants were deported days ago from the U.S.
The African immigrants were admitted after six families were released from the shelter.
The site was at full capacity, the newspaper said.
Shelter manager Aarón Gomez told the newspaper the immigrants will be provided food, hygiene items, housing, and clothes for three months. The immigrants had been without food since they were deported from the U.S.
Separately, Mexicali police officers, National Guard agents, and personnel with the National Immigration Institute rescued a Nigerian family of four who were found next to the border by Mount Signal early on Monday, March 20.
COURTS
Two men sentenced for sexual abuse of minors
Two men were sentenced separately for the sexual abuse of minors.
In the first case, a judge sentenced Gary Alberto Morales Gutiérrez to 12 years in prison. The sentencing was reached after an agreement between the defense attorney and prosecutors, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The individual was accused of committing sexual abuse to a 13-year-old girl back on August 2, 2022. The case reportedly occurred in a home located in an undisclosed area.
In the second case, a judge sentenced a man to aggravated pederasty.
The agency said Jorge Pérez Camacho was sentenced to 10 years and nine months for the September 2020 case.
Prosecutors confirmed the case through psychological and gynecological tests. The hearing was held on March 8.
The judge also ruled the convicted man must pay over 48,000 pesos, or about $2,639 USD, for damage repair.
CRIME
Woman found dead in rural
Mexicali
A woman was found dead Monday morning in a rural area.
According to news media reports, the corpse was found on a dirt road next to a canal in the Ejido Palo Verde on March 20.
The 30-year-old victim had a shotgun wound to the side of the face.
The victim was dressed in a brown sweater, short denim jeans, and black boots. The police found ten 9mm caliber bullet casings at the scene.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
