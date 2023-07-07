BUSINESS
Constellation Brands sells Mexicali property
The New York-based company Constellation Brands has sold the Mexicali property where it planned to build a $1.5 billion brewery.
State Secretary of Economy Kurt Honold said the company sold the San Felipe Highway property to an industrial park developer, according to La Crónica newspaper.
Although the state official said the sale price has not been disclosed, the U.S. corporation has lost much more due to the failure to open the controversial brewery.
After thousands of Mexicali voters decided in an unofficial referendum to request the company to move out of the city based on environmental concerns, the company moved its local operations to the state of Veracruz.
Back in 2015, then Baja California Governor Francisco Vega announced the building of the multimillion brewery. The announcement prompted a series of demonstrations from concerned residents.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said in a recent press conference a private company was interested in purchasing the Constellation Brands property. However, the mayor declined to provide the interested company’s name.
La Crónica newspaper stated the brewery would have used 24,321 acre-feet of water per year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gym trainer indicted for sexual assault
A man was indicted by a state judge for the alleged sexual assault case of a 12-year-old girl in a fitness center.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Eduardo “N,” no age disclosed, for aggravated pederasty.
The authorities said the suspect allegedly inappropriately touched the victim during training. The victim entrusted the suspect who took advantage of such trust to inappropriately touch the girl.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Man indicted for arson
A man who allegedly burned down three homes in rural Mexicali was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
According to the agency, on June 27 the suspect allegedly caused a fire that destroyed a home in the Ejido Quintana Roo rural town. Authorities said the suspect knew a family was at the home.
The fire extended to a couple of homes which left two of the residences condemned and caused damages to the third one.
Mexicali Police officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect, who unsuccessfully attempted to injure the agents with a knife.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
