Cop gun carrying bill approved
A bill that allows police officers to hold their firearms while off duty was approved by state lawmakers.
The bill that would reform the state Law of the Public Safety System was approved based on recent cases of police agents being shot dead while off duty.
Assemblymen Juan Manuel Molina, of the Majority Coalition, and Juan Diego Echevarría separately introduced similar bills in past months.
Both bills seek to protect law enforcement agents after their shirts, the lawmakers said in a prepared statement.
The lawmakers said police officers are in constant danger of injuries and death due to their jobs after finishing their daily duties.
To carry guns after their shift, police agents must provide a letter to their respective police chiefs that justifies the request, approve law enforcement tests, have no criminal background, have no suspension for serious issues, and have no domestic violence complaints.
The bill includes provisions that allow the state Department of Public Safety to sign agreements with Mexican agencies to repair inoperative guns of municipal police departments to avoid running out of firearms.
Tijuana homicide suspect caught
A man sought by law enforcement for a homicide in Tijuana was arrested over the weekend by Mexicali Police.
The agency said municipal police officers found Juan Pablo “N,” 24, in the Colonia Zacatecas area, just south of the Civic Center.
According to the police, the suspect was accused of causing damages to a water pipeline owned by the State Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali.
After the arrest, police agents found that the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide in Tijuana.
The suspect was first transported to the police headquarters and eventually turned over to the court system.
Drive-by shooting leaves two dead
Two men died during a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the eastern Mexicali Colonia Venustiano Carranza area, according to media reports.
The incident occurred at 5:00 a.m. on September 9 at the 86 Street and F Street intersection, La Voz newspaper reported.
The police were notified about the fatal shooting by a family member of the victims.
The reporting party heard several shots while inside the residence.
The reporting party observed two men and her 21-year-old nephew, identified as Jesús, injured outside the residence.
Upon arrival, paramedics declared two of the men dead. The third victim was transported to a hospital with shotgun wounds to the head and the left arm.
The fatal victims were identified as Victor Humberto and José Angel, both 36.
The injured man told the police four suspects arrived in a black vehicle and shot at the victims. The suspects were dressed in dark-colored clothes and had their faces covered.
The shooting left damage to a vehicle and the home’s windows. The police found 24 bullet casings at the scene.
Mexicali police officers, with state detectives and members of the National Guard, arrived at the scene.
Burned body found
The body of a man was found burned Sunday morning in a property located just across his rural Mexicali home, according to media reports.
The incident took place in the Estación Coahuila rural town, La Crónica newspaper reported. The victim’s wife reported the incident at 9:40 a.m. on September 10.
Mexicali police officers arrived at the scene to confirm the death of Guadalupe Cruz Morales, 74.
The body was found with a red shirt and a gray shoe. Also, the police found an aluminum baton and a black lighter next to the corpse.
The victim’s wife told the police the deceased man was missing for hours. While searching for her husband, the woman found the corpse across the residence.
The man’s wife told the police her husband had complained for days about a pain in the chest. The victim had hypertension and heart issues.
The newspaper said the victim attempted to burn an unknown item and eventually fell into the fire.
Man shot at a shopping mall
A man in a southern Mexicali shopping mall was shot by a bicyclist Friday morning.
The incident occurred at 7:00 a.m. on September 8 in a mall between Fraccionamiento Hacienda del Bosque and Fraccionamiento Venezia Residencial area.
The 57-year-old victim, identified as Sergio, was shot in the face while sitting in his dark gray 2002 Ford Ranger. The victim presumably rents a space at the mall.
The suspect allegedly arrived on a bicycle and shot at the victim with a .380 caliber firearm. The suspect wore a red shirt, a black cap, and a blue mouth cover.
The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
