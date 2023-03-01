CITY
Council approves seized beer destruction
On Monday, February 27, Mexicali City Council members unanimously approved the destruction of beer seized during the pandemic early stages.
The city began the destruction Tuesday, February 28, of about 87,000 beers seized back in 2020 during then-Mayor Marina Avila’s post in the office.
Three years ago, the Mexican government decided to prohibit the importation of alcoholic beverages in order to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Since then, the beer has been warehoused at City Hall.
The proposal was made by staff with the State Commission to Prevent Sanitary Risks, City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela said.
Beer and alcohol were illegally imported from the U.S. as Mexico limited such beverage production. Beer was destroyed based on potential health risks for residents, Valenzuela said.
Cans will be sold to a recycling company and funds raised will go to a nonprofit organization or a city agency, Valenzuela said.
ECONOMY
City reports lower inflation rate
During the first half of February, the city of Mexicali recorded a lower inflation rate compared to the past two months.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography said in the first two weeks of February inflation was 8.5% – the lowest in the last two months.
However, Baja California Center of Economic Studies President Roberto Valero told La Crónica newspaper some food items have started to see a price decrease, but the decline is not generalized.
Eggs and corn tortillas still continue to see high prices due to the bird flu and the cost of grains.
Valero told the newspaper some public services like electricity, water, and birth certificates have seen an increase that has an effect on inflation.
COURTS
Two indicted for murder
Two men were indicted by a state judge for the October murder of a victim.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Alfredo Abisai “N” and Daniel “N” for the October 26 homicide of José Iván “N,” which occurred in 2022.
According to the agency, the suspects allegedly killed the victim with a knife and a metallic tube.
The victim was transported to the General Hospital with several wounds to his head, Iván succumbed to the injuries.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
