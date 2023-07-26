CITY
Council votes down Constellation Brands property sale
Members of the Mexicali City Council voted against the sale of a property owned by the municipal government that was planned years ago for New York-based Constellation Brands.
La Voz newspaper reported the vote was unanimous.
The sale was originally voted by the council's Commission of Public Administration, Patrimony, and the Treasury during Mayor Gustavo Sanchez's term.
Days ago, Sanchez donated water to the City in order for to be delivered to vulnerable people.
The 14.5-acre property is divided into two lots that BC Tenedora Inmobiliaria, a company related to Constellation Brands, proposed to purchase.
Councilman Luis Manuel Martinez told the newspaper the sale proposal has been pending for years.
The Council member told the newspaper this time conditions are different from the time when the sale was originally proposed.
According to the Councilman, the property is planned for building a new solid waste site in order to shut down the Hector Terán Avenue site.
WEATHER
Heat-related death toll increases to 23
The number of heat-related deaths increased to 23 over the weekend, the state Coroner's office said.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina told La Voz newspaper most of the dead individuals were homeless people.
Also, the state official said most of those dead were drug consumers.
According to Sec. Medina, drug users forget hy
drating while under the effect of drugs.
Last year, the City recorded 25 heat-related deaths — 24 of heat stroke and one of dehydration.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Officer-involved shooting reported
An officer-involved shooting was reported Sunday morning, July 23, in the Colonia Alamitos area, the Mexicali Police Department said.
According to the authorities, police officers were deployed to the scene after receiving a report about an armed man who was aggressive. The suspect was observed allegedly holding a machete.
Several police officers were deployed to the area along with a K-9 agent. However, the police decided to not deploy the K-9 to protect his life.
The suspect then allegedly assaulted an agent, who in response, shot the individual in the left leg.
The suspect – who was identified as Rene, 52 – was taken to a hospital and eventually police headquarters under charges of causing injuries to a public servant, possession of a weapon, and threats.
CRIME
Burned corpse found in vehicle
The body of a man was found inside a burned vehicle in the Victoria Residencial area.
La Voz newspaper reported that the corpse was found at 6:10 pm Sunday.
Police officers reportedly found the body in the vehicle's trunk next to an irrigation canal.
The corpse was transported to the Coroner's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man arrested for attempted homicide
A man who allegedly attempted to kill a victim in May was arrested by state police officers, the state Attorney General's office said.
The authorities said Luis Alonso “N,” no age disclosed, was arrested for the May 26 attempted murder.
The suspect allegedly had an argument with the victim. Then, the suspect left and returned with a shotgun and shot at the victim's shoulder. The suspect fled from the scene after the shooting.
On June 20, a judge issued an arrest warrant. The suspect was arrested on July 19, the agency said.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
