PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID-19 active cases slightly
increase again
The City of Mexicali recorded a slight increase of COVID-19 cases again.
The state Department of Public Health said the city has 216 cases – below the 300 recorded in Tijuana and above all the other cities. Ensenada records 103 cases.
In the last week, the state reported 582 new cases and four deaths. So far, hospitalization rates remain below 1%. Of the active cases, only two patients are treated in hospitals, the agency said.
Since the pandemic arrived in Baja California the state has recorded 175,920 accumulated cases and 12,369 deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Teenager caught with a firearm
A Mexicali teenager was arrested in a rural area for alleged possession of a firearm.
The state Department of Public Safety said police officers arrested Mario Pastor “N,” 17, of Mexicali.
The arrest took place on a rural road that leads to the Ejido Sonora 2 Campos Nuevos rural area.
The minor was found by state police officers on the road. The teenager allegedly threw an artifact to the ground and then attempted to flee, however, the police arrested the suspect.
Police agents recovered the artifact and found out it was a 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine and two ammunition bullets.
COURTS
Man indicted for attempted
homicide
A man who allegedly attempted to kill another individual last month was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted José “N,” no age reported, for the attempted homicide of a victim whose identity was not revealed.
According to the authorities, the incident took place on Sunday, February 19, in the Colonia Los Arcos area.
The agency said the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head.
The victim was transported by witnesses to a hospital with an injury in the head and the right eye.
State police officers arrested the suspect on Tuesday, March 7, the agency said. The indictment hearing was held a week later.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
Two indicted for carjacking
Two men were indicted by a state judge for a carjacking case reported back in December, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The suspects were identified as Fernando “N” and Guadalupe Ramón “N,” with no ages reported.
According to the agency, the suspects allegedly took a white 2019 Nissan March with Baja California plates from a taxi cab company in the Colonia Santa Lucía area.
No other details about how the carjacking case occurred were provided.
The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, February 28.
In the indictment hearing case, the judge indicted the suspects and gave prosecutors a month to thoroughly investigate the case.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
