PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID-19 cases slightly increase
The number of COVID-19 active cases in Mexicali slightly increased in the last couple of weeks.
The state Department of Public Health said the city recorded 186 cases — below the 376 Tijuana cases and above the 141 cases of Ensenada.
Overall, the state of Baja California recorded 757 active cases.
In the last week, the state reported 599 new cases and three deaths.
According to the agency, of those cases 752 are ambulatory and only five were hospitalized. None of those admitted to the hospital were connected to a ventilator.
Since the pandemic first hit Baja California the state has reported 175,338 cases and 12,365 deaths.
COURTS
Man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor
A man was sentenced to spend the next 21 years in prison after admitting a sexual abuse case of a minor, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said the judge sentenced Luis Enrique “N” for the September 2017 case, reported in a residence located in an undisclosed area.
The sentencing was issued by the judge after the defense attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement.
According to the agency, the incident took place on September 16, 2017.
Luis Enrique reportedly took the 14-year-old minor to a bedroom where the minor was inappropriately touched. The next day, the individual committed sexual abuse.
The agency received a complaint that led to the sentencing, the agency said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Homicide suspect apprehended
A man who was sought for weeks for the murder of a victim.
The state Attorney General’s office said Jesús Martín “N,” aka “Chino Raider,” allegedly killed the victim along with other suspects in the Fraccionamiento El Cóndor area.
The incident took place in the early hours of January 5 in the front yard of a residence located by Río Hondo Street.
Suspects allegedly assaulted the victim with a baseball bat. Eventually, the assault continued with kicks and punches. The victim was taken to the back seat of a black vehicle with California plates.
The suspects and the victim arrived in an empty lot located by the San Luis Río Colorado Highway.
Police agents found the victim dead in an irrigation canal.
The arrested suspect was booked in Mexicali Prison, the agency said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Dead woman identified
The woman who was found dead Sunday, March 5, in an irrigation canal in rural Mexicali was identified as a person who was reported missing since February 18.
La Voz newspaper said the victim was identified as Astrid Virales Gallardo, 33.
The newspaper said the woman died of head hemorrhage caused by a strike. Also, the victim had signs of foul play. The state Coroner’s office found signs of suffocation and assault injuries to the face and body.
Virales Gallardo was found with their hands and feet tied and a clamp.
The victim’s body was turned over to family members on Monday.
The state Attorney General’s issued a search alert on February 21 in order to find Virales Gallardo. The alert said the victim traveled from Tijuana to Mexicali.
Relatives last knew the victim’s whereabouts when Virales Gallardo reported being at Mexicali’s bus depot.
CRIME
Taxi company owner arrested
The owner of a taxi company was arrested by state police officers during a demonstration under allegations of domestic violence.
The arrest of Rubén “N,” no age reported, took place Tuesday, March 7, at the Civic Center. Demonstrators and law enforcement held an incident that led to the arrest.
The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant since 2018, the police said.
Law enforcement with the State Attorney General’s office arrested the suspect.
According to the authorities, the suspect allegedly caused injuries to a cohabitant with a knife to the face. The incident took place in the Fraccionamiento Villafontana subdivision.
The suspect was booked in Mexicali Prison.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
