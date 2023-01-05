PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID cases remain low
A state official reported active Covid-19 cases remain low.
On Tuesday, January 3, State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said in a statement the achievement this winter was made through people's participation to prevent the coronavirus contagion.
In the last week Baja California has recorded 749 active cases. Mexicali reports 38 of the 805 statewide cases. Tijuana leads with 523 cases, the state official said.
At the same time, hospitalization rates for COVID remain under 2%.
Since the pandemic first hit Baja, the state has recorded over 170,000 positive cases and 12,317 deaths.
COURTS
Man sentenced for homicide
A judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a September 2021 homicide reported in the Colonia Nacionalista area.
The state Attorney General's office said Eduardo Israel Ambriz Gomez, no age reported, was sentenced after the defense attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement.
The convicted man was condemned for the Sept, 17, 2021 murder of Jesus Itzair “N.”
Authorities said the victim was at his residence when the suspects arrived and shot at Jesús Itzair with a 9mm caliber firearm. The victim was injured in the chest, the authorities said. The victim succumbed to the injuries.
Police arrested the suspect while attempting to flee by Lázaro Cardenas Boulevard in the Colonia San Jacinto area on a white and red Honda 250 motorcycle. The then suspect was apprehended in possession of the firearm used in the murder. The sentence hearing was held Dec. 29.
The judge also ruled Ambriz Gomez must pay close to half a million pesos, or about $26,052 USD, in restitution to victim relatives.
ECONOMY
Restaurant prices expected to increase
Patrons who have breakfast, lunch or dinner on the other side of the border can expect a rise in cost beginning next month.
Raúl Vásquez, President of the National Chamber of Restaurants in Mexicali, told La Voz newspaper prices are expected to increase 25% starting in February 2023 in order to survive.
“Some restaurant (owners) have said the increase will be 25% given their prices were not increased in 2022,” Vásquez said.
According to the chamber president, some other restaurants that already increased prices last year will increase costs an additional 10% in February.
Vásquez considered a minimum wage increase in Mexico could help consumers handle the price increases.
The chamber president considered unregistered eateries to have impacted registered restaurants due to lower prices. Vásquez called competition from these businesses unfair.
“We cannot fight them,” Vásquez told the newspaper. “The truth is that informal (unregistered eateries) have very low prices.”
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.