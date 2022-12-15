SPORTS
Brawley pitcher becomes league second in saves
As of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Brawley pitcher Jake Sanchez has become the sole second place in saved games in the Mexican Pacific League.
Sanchez was the third relief pitcher for the Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club during the team's 3-2 victory against the Tomateros de Culiacán.
With that game save Sanchez reached a career total of 85 saves — just one above David Cardenas but still far from league all-time leader Isidro Marquez's 134 saves.
Weightlifter ends up fourth in world tournament
Mexicali weightlifter Ana Lilia Durán-Ayón finished fourth in the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) 2022 World Weightlifting Championship held in Bogotá, Colombia.
The local weightlifter competed in the 65 Kilogram Division (143-pound division). Duran-Ayón lifted 221 kilograms (487.2 pounds) — 99 in the snatch competition (218 pounds) and 122 (close to 267 pounds) in the clean and jerk competition.
The 65 Kilogram Division was won by Xinyi Pei, of China. Durán-Ayón, who debuted in the major category in an international tournament, was the sole representative of Mexico in the Championship.
The Guadalupe Victoria rural town weightlifter was World Youth Champion in 2012 and runner-up in the 2014 World Youth Olympics.
Next year, Durán-Ayón plans to move to the 71 Kilogram Division (156.5-pound division) and qualify for the Central American and Pan American Games, as well as the Olympic Games of Paris 2024.
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID cases slightly increase
The number of COVID-19 active cases in Baja California has slightly increased over the last weeks.
The state Department of Public Health said the largest cities of Baja California, which are Mexicali and Tijuana, recorded 199 and 441 cases, respectively. Ensenada and Rosarito Beach report 111 cases combined.
State Department of Health reports 49.01% hospitalization rates, while the Mexican Institute of Social Security reports 64.73%.
No hospitalized patient has needed ventilators, the agency said.
In the last week, the state has reported 635 confirmed new cases and nine deaths.
Since the pandemic first hit Baja California close to 168,000 cases have tested positive for COVID-19. A little over 12,300 people have died from the virus.
CRIME
Man shot in rural Mexicali dies
A man who was shot the morning of Monday, Dec. 12 in a rural Mexicali town died the following Tuesday, according to media reports.
The victim was first shot at 9:40 a.m. on Monday just across from a bank branch in the Guadalupe Victoria rural town.
The victim, who was identified as Julio, 28, was waiting in a white Nissan Versa when the shooting took place.
La Voz newspaper said the victim was shot in the head and transported to the General Hospital. The victim succumbed to the injuries the day after the shooting.
Police three bullet casings at the scene.
