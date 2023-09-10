ASSEMBLY
Civic conduct protocol bill introduced
A bill that seeks to protect public facilities at some point was introduced by Assembly Speaker Manuel Guerrero.
In a prepared statement, the lawmaker said society civilization is key to grant social peace where everyone can live safe in communities while solving issues in a peaceful manner.
The lawmaker said in order to reach this goal people must be educated in civics and patriotic symbols.
The proposal of Law of Civics Promotion seeks to set minimum rules of Civic conduct to grant protection of people and properties while regulating public management.
For the law intent the legislator said civics culture is known as the degree of values identified by citizens as elements of national identity and democracy.
Speaker Guerrero said while many residents think public agencies must solve all people's problems in fact a Law of Civics Promotion would regulate how people get along.
"Respect is the fundamental value of society," Speaker Guerrero said. "As long as we respect each other, others will respect us."
According to the lawmaker, the youth has been irresponsible of senior residents, parents and disabled people, as well as of public and private property by justifying their actions with Freedom of Speech protected by the constitution, Guerrero said.
SPORTS
Rowing athletes win spot in Paris 2024
In a historic result, Baja Californian Alexis López and teammate Miguel Carballo, originally from Baja California Sur, have given Mexico a spot in the Olympic Games in the lightweight double rowing category for the first time.
The couple won the Final B and became ranked 7th in the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade 2023, with a time of 6:25.49 minutes.
On the farewell day of the World Rowing Championship, Alexis López, of San Felipe, along with Carballo dominated the regatta from start to finish.
State Institute of Sports and Physical Culture of Baja California Director Érik Morales Elvira said in a prepared statement Alexis López belongs to the agency's Sports Talents program.
For Mexico, in a boat directed by Baja Californian coach José Manuel Loyola, this is the very first time the country has qualified for the Olympic Games in a World Rowing Championship, after winning the regatta against Belgium, New Zealand, Germany, Poland and China.
In the regatta, Mexico went the extra mile on the Ada Caganlija canal track, where they had pressure from China in the first thousand meters.
Belgians Niels Van Zandweghe and Tibo Vivey, who remained in 4th place in the first 1,500 meters, closed strong to take 2nd with 6:28.49, but did not avoid the celebration of the Mexicans in the capital of Serbia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID-19 update released
The state Department of Public Health released its most recent COVID-19 report, which says Mexicali has recorded 36 cases in the last two weeks.
Tijuana leads in the report with 538 cases, followed by Ensenda with 228.
The state reports 929 active cases in Baja California. The state has confirmed 752 cases and a death in the last week.
According to the report, no COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.
The agency said 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last week to students who returned to school and are at risk of becoming ill.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.