COURTS
Details on credit union fraud case unveiled
A woman and her mother have been accused of the fraud case of a teacher credit union, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that state prosecutors disclosed several pieces of evidence against Alessandra “N,” including payroll receipts, checking account documents, and food tickets.
The suspect has been accused of fraudulent administration of the Teacher's Credit Union, or Camac in Spanish, along with her mother Consuelo “N,” who was the credit union’s CEO.
Besides withdrawal documents, prosecutors unveiled loan checks dated back to 2005 for up to 962,000 pesos — an amount that would be $56,588 USD.
Oscar Cota, a U.S. accountant certified in handling fraud, said Alessandra received up to 8 million pesos or $470,588 USD in irregular income.
A state judge previously indicted Minette “N,” Alessandra’s sister, under similar circumstances for obtaining 1.1 million pesos in irregular income from the credit union.
According to testimony provided during last week's hearing, it was disclosed the credit union’s accounting was modified in order to avoid future issues. The issue led Consuelo to include clients besides teachers like her husband and children.
The certified accountant showed the credit union purchased a club for $4.3 million USD, a San Pedro Residencial subdivision home for $1.9 million USD for Consuelo's family, and a $740,440 USD hotel managed by the credit union's CEO husband, as well as a warehouse facility for close to a million dollars.
Also, Consuelo allegedly founded a real estate company with over $5 million USD in credit union funds, prosecutors said.
According to the accountant, credit union managers created a Ponzi scheme for up to 3 billion pesos or around $178.6 million USD. Dozens of affected teachers attended the hearing.
CRIME
Security guard shot at, injured
A security guard was shot and injured early Sunday at the Republik bar, according to media reports.
La Crónica newspaper reported the incident to the police at 2:12 a.m. on June 11.
The victim told the police that while working he took a bullet to the leg and observed the suspect fleeing from the scene. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.
The security guard had an injury to their finger and leg. Red Cross paramedics treated the victim at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wheat producer tractor stolen, found
A tractor of a wheat producer was stolen early Saturday and found hours later in Western Mexicali, according to media reports.
La Crónica newspaper stated the tractor was stolen on June 10 from the Civic Center and found by Eleventh Street in the Colonia Orizaba area.
A reporting party told the police the tractor was found abandoned next to the Ley Store. Mexicali Police officers determined the tractor was previously reported stolen.
Preliminary findings show an unknown individual who allegedly entered the Civic Center square and hauled the tractor.
No other details were provided by the authorities.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Homicide suspect caught in Sinaloa
A man whom Mexicali authorities sought for a double homicide was caught in Sinaloa, the State Attorney General’s office said.
According to the agency, Jorge Alberto “N” was arrested for his alleged involvement in the April 2021 homicide that occurred in the Colonia Progreso area in Western Mexicali.
Authorities said the suspect allegedly chased the victims, who were cruising on a black Ford Ranger XLT. The suspect allegedly shot at the victims, ages 16 and 18.
A state judge issued an arrest warrant against Jorge Alberto, who fled to the state of Sinaloa after the homicide.
The suspect was transported back to Mexicali.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Car accident leaves one dead, five injured
A Saturday evening car accident left a driver dead and five passengers injured, according to police reports.
The fatal victim was a 27-year-old woman.
The incident took place on Highway 2 by the Kilometer 25 at Ejido Monterrey rural town on June 10.
A reporting party dialed 9-1-1 to report the accident. Police agents, firefighters, and paramedics were deployed to the scene.
The police arrested the driver of a burgundy Renault SUV who was identified as Ignacio, 34, of Tijuana.
Among the five injured individuals were a six-month-old toddler and an 18-year-old young woman.
All of the injured are from Tijuana and were transported to local clinics of the Mexican Social Security Institute.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve animal mistreatment bill
State lawmakers approved a bill that seeks to increase penalties for those convicted of animal mistreatment.
The measure quadruples fines and allows judges to increase prison penalties by half in those cases of animals that help people with disabilities or public safety agencies.
The proposal to amend Baja California’s Penal Code was introduced back in April by the Governor’s office.
The bill was then turned over to an Assembly commission for discussion.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
