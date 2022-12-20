PUBLIC HEALTH
Cuban vaccines arrive in Baja California
Over 100,000 Cuban COVID-19 vaccines arrived over the weekend in Baja California, the state Department of Public Health said Sunday, Dec. 18.
According to the announcement, the state received 104,600 vaccines of the Abdala doses. Of those vaccines, Mexicali was allotted 32,000 doses.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrián Medina said the one-dose vaccine will be administered to senior residents and first responders like firefighters, police and healthcare staff.
The vaccine will also be administered to those who have not been vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
At the same time, the agency plans to continue with the flu vaccination of children ages 5-11.
The Cuban vaccine was expected to be administered starting Monday, December 19, in public healthcare facilities.
“Do not hesitate to vaccinate — it is safe and a great option that we have in Baja California to prevent COVID-19 and avoid any complications,” Sec. Medina said in a prepared statement.
On Monday, Sec. Medina, along with Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil, Mexicali Fire Chief Rubén Darío Osuna Beltrán and Mexican Institute of Social Security Delegate in Baja California Desirée Sagarnaga were some of the first officials to get vaccinated.
CITY
Trash collectors donations considered voluntary, official says
The donations collected under request of city trash collection employees are considered as voluntary, a City of Mexicali official said.
City Public Services Director Juan Francisco Garza told La Voz newspaper donations of the donation named as “Crismas” in Spanglish are not mandatory and are not supposed to be given in exchange of service providing.
For years, trash collection employees have solicited such donations before Christmas as a way to appreciate their labor.
Different from Imperial Valley, trash collection is handpicked by city workers on-foot.
In some instances, trash collection is not made at homes where donations are missing, residents have said in the past.
Garza insisted service should not be conditioned to donations.
CRIME
Two killed in shooting
A man and a woman were shot to death in rural Mexicali. The authorities believe the suspect is the female victim’s former boyfriend.
The incident occurred over the weekend in the Ejido Quintana Roo rural town.
Upon arrival, the police were taken by the female victim’s mother to the scene. Authorities found four bullet casings at the scene.
The suspect, who was identified as Luis Miguel, 36, fled the scene on a gray Hyundai Sonata that was eventually found next to a ranch. The female victim was identified as America, 21, and the male victim was not immediately identified.
Police took custody of the female victim’s 2-year-old daughter and the minor was turned over to the victim’s sister.
A second incident was reported in the Colonia Popular Nacionalista area, where a man and a woman got injured after a shooting. The incident was reported minutes after midnight early Sunday, Dec. 18, just outside a convenience store.
A store employee identified as Yessica Gabriela, 27, along with friends Daniela, 20, and Israel, 21, were locking down the metallic curtains when suddenly, Daniela entered the store with injuries in the legs, while Israel was shot in a buttock while attempting to flee.
The police found nine bullet casings at the scene. There was no reason behind the shooting, the police said.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.