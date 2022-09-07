PUBLIC SAFETY
Dentist found,
suspects arrested
The dentist who was reported missing a couple weeks ago was found by state police officers.
José Valenzuela, 73, was located in a residence located in the Portales area in southern Mexicali.
Baja California Attorney General Iván Carpio said relatives’ collaboration was helpful in finding the dentist.
The authorities said at least two individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping were arrested.
The victim was found in good health conditions.
The Attorney General said the authorities are working in the investigations to determine the detained individuals legal fate.
Carpio said the suspects are alleged members of a criminal band from out of the state.
Valenzuela was reported missing Aug. 19 from his San Marcos subdivision home. The authorities also reported missing a couple vehicles.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes child support
debtors registration
A state lawmaker proposed the creation of a registration of child support debtors in Baja California.
Assemblywoman Evelyn Sánchez introduced the bill that will take the Judiciary Branch to create such registration.
The legislator said the bill seeks to highlight minors’ right to receive food while making sure children access healthcare services, education and a sane and secure home.
Sanchez said the number of cases of child support debtors has been increasing recently.
In many cases, child support cannot be enforced as the paying parent has no job, works in the US, has moved or the authorities are unable to access their income information.
The lawmaker expects that making public debtors names will lead to an increase of child support payment.
CITY
Mayor announces port of entry
enforcement
operations
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said Tuesday the city plans to increase the number of enforcement operations to inspect downtown in the ports of entry.
The mayor said the number of complaints against those who offer cleaning vehicles and illegal merchants have increased.
Although the city recorded a decrease in complaints the issue has consistently increased.
A vehicle cleaner was killed months ago after an argument with a driver.
The Mexicali Police, along with other city staff and Mexican authorities, held an enforcement operation to detect illegal merchants in the area.
The mayor warned that operations to remove unregistered merchants will continue.
Merchants without a permit can be fined by the city with $100.
Mayor Bustamante asked merchants to apply for permits with the city in order to avoid removal and fines.
SPORTS
Taekwondo fighter wins bronze in France
Mexicali’s taekwondo fighter Leslie Soltero won bronze over the weekend in the Paris Grand Prix.
With the results the local fighter earned 21.6 points in the world ranking in the under 67 kilograms division.
This is the second time Soltero, 21 competes in the Grand Prix.
The fighter first defeated Aleksandra Perisic, of Serbia, and then came back to defeat Olympic champion Matea Jelic, of Croatia.
In quarterfinals, Soltero won in two rounds to Nika Klepac, also from Croatia.
Min Seo Nam, of Korea, defeated Soltero in the semifinals with a last minute kick in the Mexicali fighter’s face.
Soltero keeps preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Mexico City.
COURTS
Man sentenced for sexual abuse
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 12 years in prison after the defense attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement.
The Attorney General’s office said Felix Hernandez Chavez was sentenced for a May 2018 incident.
According to the authorities, the suspect allegedly abused a minor in a home located in the Colonia Solidaridad area.
The sexual abuse was confirmed through gynecology and psychological tests.
