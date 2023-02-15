COURTS
Doctor indicted for sexual abuse
A doctor who works for a Mexican hospital system was indicted by a federal judge for alleged sexual abuse.
La Crónica newspaper said Alonso Enrique “N,” 53, a doctor for the Issste System was arrested on February 2 by Mexican police officers and booked in Mexicali prison. The suspect was arraigned and indicted on February 4.
The sexual abuse case of a patient allegedly occurred at the Issste Hospital located in the Mexicali Civic Center.
The newspaper said the victim filed a complaint with the Mexican Attorney General’s office. The incident was turned over to a federal judge.
According to the newspaper, the judge decided to keep the suspect in prison. The judge also ruled the trial must not go beyond two years.
The suspect is an Autonomous University of Baja California graduate, who also works for the state and teaches at the state university School of Medicine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man sought for rape caught
A man who was sought in Sonora for rape was arrested by state police officers.
The state Attorney General's office said Alexis Arturo “N” was arrested on an undisclosed date near Independencia Avenue between Ninth Street and Carranza Boulevard in eastern Mexicali.
The agency said the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant issued by a Sonoran judge for rape.
The suspect was turned over to Sonoran police agents.
COURTS
Man indicted for domestic violence
A man who allegedly robbed, threatened, and kept a relative against her will in a residence was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General's office said a judge indicted Ramon Abraham “N,” no age disclosed, for the January 28 incident.
According to the authorities, the suspect allegedly held an argument with his relative in a Colonia Gasca area residence.
The suspect presumably assaulted the victim. Then, Ramon Abraham allegedly kept the victim in a bedroom while threatening her with a knife.
Authorities said the suspect then took the victim's smartphone, 500 pesos, and fled from the scene.
The suspect returned the next day with a shotgun to keep threatening the victim, according to the agency’s report.
Prosecutors gathered evidence, including witness testimony, to request an indictment from the judge.
The hearing was held on February 7 and the judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Robbery suspect indicted
A man who allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last month was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General's office said the judge indicted Luis Enrique “N,” no age reported, for the January 29 robbery of a Fraccionamiento Parajes de Puebla area convenience store.
According to the agency, the suspect entered the store and threatened an employee with a firearm. The suspect then allegedly demanded cash.
The suspect attempted to flee but was nabbed by Mexicali Police officers.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
