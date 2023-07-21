ECONOMY
Dollar expected to decrease
The U.S. dollar rate is expected to decrease down to 15 pesos, an economist said.
Baja California State Center of Economic Studies President Roberto Valero told La Crónica newspaper the rate will remain at 15 pesos for a short time. Before the pandemic, the dollar rate reached 21 pesos.
The actual rate is the lowest since 2015, the newspaper reported.
A lower-valued dollar means Americans can purchase fewer items in Mexico. The dollar rate has been decreasing for months due to the interest rates to control inflation in the U.S.
Valero told the newspaper another increase in interest rates in the U.S. is not expected as inflation has been slightly declining.
Mexico has attracted investment as its interest rates have remained as high at 12%.
According to the economist, other currencies like Japan’s Yen have also recorded better exchange rates.
In Mexico, tourism and remittances are other factors influencing a lower dollar exchange rate, Valero said.
Although the dollar is expected to increase by year’s end, the economist said the rate will stay around 18 pesos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
More bodies found in rural area
Six additional bodies were found in the Ejido Miguel Alemán rural town in the last days for a total of 15.
The corpses were found by the Madres Unidas y Fuertes Collective, along with Mexicali Police officers and staff with the Attorney General’s office, La Voz newspaper reported.
According to collective members, the bodies were found while searching the area. Last week, a resident was notified about the possibility of the body of a man in the area.
Law enforcement agents and collective members began searching in the area. Originally, four bodies were found at the scene.
The finding led state Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio to hold a press conference to provide details about the clandestine cemetery.
Two more bodies were found in separate areas – one in the Ejido Michoacán de Ocampo rural town and a second one in San Felipe, the newspaper reported.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police officers deliver water to vulnerable communities
Mexicali police officers began to deliver water and electrolytes to vulnerable communities in order to protect people from high temperatures and avoid dehydration.
In a prepared statement, the Mexicali Police said the operations are held as part of the City of Mexicali’s effort to prevent heat-related deaths and illnesses.
Water donated by at least two private companies was delivered to homeless, low-income people and immigrants. Electrolytes were donated by the state’s Department of Public Health, the police said.
According to the law enforcement agency, this is the third year water is delivered to vulnerable communities.
The police invited residents and private companies to support the effort through donations.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
