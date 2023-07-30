ENVIRONMENT
Dozens of illegal solid waste sites reported
The City of Mexicali has found 35 illegal solid waste sites in different areas that have prompted authorities to fine property owners.
Mexicali Environmental Protection Director Manuel Zamora told La Voz newspaper searching for those sites needs help either from Public Utilities staff or police agents.
In one case, the authorities found a resident who stored used tires. In that case, the city was unable to shut down the home, but officials were able to forbid the resident from keep accumulating tires.
Director Zamora said not all of the cases have ended up in fines as those involved in the cases can appeal before a municipal judge.
Residents are notified of violations and after three days the authorities move forward with waste removal, Zamora said.
Used tires are turned to a special site contracted by the state, the director said.
ASSEMBLY
Senior adult protection bill introduced
A state lawmaker announced the introduction of a bill that seeks to mandate the protection of senior adults.
Assemblyman Roman Cota said the abandonment of old adults by their children is a serious issue in Baja California. Cota's bill, if enacted, would modify the state's Civil Code.
Abandonment is defined by the lack of attention and care of Senior residents from family members and society in general that impact people's lives.
According to the lawmaker, many senior adults who suffer socioeconomic disadvantages struggle with their reintegration to the labor force, but in exchange are subject to discrimination and mistreatment by their families.
The legislator highlighted that studies show many senior adults are not cognizant of their rights, which lead to their abandonment, mistreatment and discrimination. At the same time, senior adults who are victims of mistreatment suffer isolation, while having contact only with those who abuse them for fear or lack of the ability to report the crime.
The bill mandates senior residents' children or direct family members must provide care and food dependent on their incomes.
COMMUNITY
City records 1,500 homeless people
A City of Mexicali official said the city has recorded about 1,500 homeless people — with most of them declining transportation to local shelters.
Homeless people get services at the Colonia Bellavista shelter from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but decline to stay, La Crónica newspaper reported.
Mexicali Family Development Agency President Karla Gonzalez told the newspaper the authorities plan to convince the homeless to stay at the shelter.
Agency Director Elba Cornejo said, since last year, the city has served 2,300 unique homeless people at the shelter.
According to Cornejo, many of those people have crossed to the U.S. and some others were returned to their communities.
Most of the homeless are found in the Plaza del Mariachi area in downtown Mexicali, the railroad area in Colonia Industrial and underneath the bridge at the intersection of López Mateos Boulevard and Lazaro Cardenas Boulevard.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.