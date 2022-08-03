ENVIRONMENT
Drought is the new
normal, expert says
A water and environment expert recently said the harshest drought conditions in the Colorado River has become the new normal, for which irrigation, water use and conservation measures are needed in the region.
Carlos de la Parra, a researcher with the nonprofit Restauremos El Rio (Let’s restore the river in English), said the drought is the longest reported in the last century.
Scientists have coincided in the fact that things will not be that same in the river, so use of water must be modified in agriculture, homes and private companies, the expert said according to media reports.
During a recent water seminar, Francisco Bernal, National Water Commission regional director in Baja California, said drought has brought together authorities and agricultural producers to work on a solution.
Colorado River water allocated to Mexico was reduced last year and a second reduction is expected for next year depending on an International Water and Boundary Commission decision.
That decision depends on Hoover Dam water levels expected for January. Bernal hopes such level remains the same as of today.
Bernal considered conservation measures are needed in agriculture, while cities must aggressively promote smart water use.
At the same time, authorities must work on water reuse and looking for new sources.
ECONOMY
Companies face
difficulties to fill
vacancies
Even though Baja California has seen a significant increase in job creation companies have found it hard to fill vacancies.
La Voz newspaper recently reported that private companies have detected scarcity of manpower for their operations.
Employer Confederation of Mexicali President Octavio Sandoval said the issue has been caused by the post pandemic economic reactivation.
At the same time, the city has also seen the aging of people, which makes it more difficult to find employees.
Sandoval told the newspaper the average age of employees in Baja California has almost reached 40 years.
Also, employees are defining working conditions, including schedules, while preferring remote jobs.
A study released back in May showed Mexicali companies need around 22,000 workers to fill vacancies, the Confederation said.
Sandoval estimates that figure has grown in recent months.
Some companies have stopped expansion plans due to lack of manpower, Sandoval said.
COURTS
Bar security guard
indicted for homicide
The security guard of a downtown Mexicali bar was indicted by a state judge for the killing of a customer a couple weeks ago, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The agency said Guillermo Doe was accused of the July 24 death of a customer who was identified as Manuel.
The authorities said the victim arrived at Micheladas del Centro along with several friends.
The group was admitted to the bar, but a woman was denied access. The issue led to an argument.
The woman was allegedly pushed by the guards, the agency said.
The suspect and another guard allegedly assaulted the victim, who eventually fell on the curb and hit his head.
The victim died of head trauma, the agency said.
The police arrested the guard, but two other security guards fled from the scene.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Man indicted for homicide, burial of victim
A man was indicted by a state judge for the Aug. 2021 alleged assault to death of a victim who was eventually buried in the yard.
The state Attorney General’s office said Oscar Alberto, aka Puka, was charged for the murder of Arturo Sanchez in a Valle de Las Misiones area home.
According to the agency, the suspect asked the victim to accompany him to another residence where two other suspects who were identified as Edwin, aka Kendra, and Ricardo, aka Conejo, were waiting.
The authorities said the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim in a bedroom.
The suspects later tied the victim’s neck with a cord until his death by suffocation.
The agency said the suspects buried the corpse in the backyard.
The victim’s body was found six days later after his death.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
— Arturo Bojorquez,
