PUBLIC HEALTH
East Mexicali eatery shut down
An eastern Mexicali Japanese restaurant was shut down by public health officials over the weekend after days of complaints filed with the Department of Public Health.
Dozens of customers reported since Sept. 20 issues like fever, stomach ache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
The closure was held by staff with the Department of Epidemiology and the State Commission of Prevention against Sanitary Risks.
The agencies did not disclose the restaurant’s name.
The Department of Public Health in Mexicali started to receive complaints of alleged food poisoning.
The agency first received eleven complaints that increased to 20 in the next few days.
Over the weekend, the agency reported having over sixty complaints.
The authorities expect about a hundred customers to be affected.
During an inspection, the authorities found no hygiene issues in the kitchen, eating area and refrigerators. However, the authorities took samples of chicken, meat, shrimp, egg and vegetables.
Those samples were turned to the state laboratory. Authorities expect to get sample results this week.
The eatery was closed by the agency.
Most of the affected customers have already had healthcare services, while some who had more serious symptoms have been under surveillance by the Department of Public Health.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yuma woman dies in rural Mexicali accident
A 21-year-old Yuma woman died over the weekend in a rural Mexicali road accident.
The victim was identified as Daniela Yoselinne Quintero Pérez.
The woman was driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe without plates by State Highway 2 close to the Los Algodones town.
Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and found the woman close to the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle agents found a months-old baby and a 4-year-old girl.
The girls were transported to a health center located in Ciudad Morelos rural town.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State official recommends avoid purchasing chicken
Given the bird flu detected in California and Arizona, a Baja California official recommended Mexicali customers avoid purchasing one of the best sold items from Imperial Valley stores — chicken.
The state Department of Agriculture asked Baja California residents to avoid buying raw chicken.
At the same time, the agency plans to ask Mexican Customs to seize chicken from travelers who attempt to cross the border.
Last week, the Department of Agriculture issued a warning after bird flu was detected in 44 states in America, where about 45 million birds have been affected.
Director of Inspection, Sanity and Safety Director Luis Roberto Ayala recently said although the illness is not spread in humans, the illness can become a vector that affects people.
Ayala suggested customers to avoid purchasing chicken and even eggs from Imperial Valley stores.
Birds can get the bird flu through secretions, excrement and a human who was in contact with an affected bird. However, Ayala said flies spread the illness more than even other sick migratory birds.
The state quarantined its birds since March and prohibited the importation of eggs without proper illness-free certification.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Body found confirmed of ex-cop
Diego Alonso Hernández Leyva, the head of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit with the Attorney General’s boy, disappeared back in 2007.
Since then, the mother of the ex-cop fought to find her son by forming a group of mothers who have been looking for their loved ones.
Over the weekend, the state Attorney General’s office confirmed the body found by the Tulicheck Canal belonged to Hernández Leyva.
The agency recalled that part of the body was located in October 2020.
On Friday, state officials met with Irma Leyva Sosa, the mother of the ex-cop, and his brother, Alfredo Hernández Leyva, to notify the findings of a DNA test.
The genetic sample taken from the body was tested and results indicate the coincidence with Leyva Sosa is over 99 percent.
The former state agent’s mother filed a complaint in Jan. 2007 to report her 30-year-old son missing.
Hernández Leyva was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2007.
The former Anti-Kidnapping Director left his home.
After that time, relatives unsuccessfully attempted to contact Hernández Leyva by phone.
COURTS
San Felipe cops alleged murderer arraigned
A state judge arraigned a second man who allegedly took part in the assassination of two San Felipe cops.
The Attorney General’s office said Mauricio, no age reported, was indicted for the Sept. 20 murder of Norberto Ornelas and Erik Aguilera.
The suspect, along with about seven other suspects, shot the victims to death in the San Felipe Fraccionamiento Playas neighborhood.
The authorities said the suspects fled on foot, although originally the police said the suspects fled in two vehicles.
The judge scheduled the indictment hearing on Friday.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
