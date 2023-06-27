ENVIRONMENT
City seeks eatery move to natural gas
A city official said the authorities seek to move chicken and carne asada eateries away from coal to more environmentally friendly natural gas.
This week the agency will train over 50 eatery owners and their staff in terms of environmental permits, Mexicali Director of Environmental Protection Manuel Zamora told La Crónica newspaper.
Zamora said using coal or natural gas does not change meat or chicken flavor and will help reduce air pollution.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve digital driver licenses
State lawmakers recently approved a bill that modifies Baja California law in order to allow agencies the issuance of digital driver licenses.
The new law does not eliminate plastic driver licenses.
The proposal was introduced in September 2021 by Assemblywoman Amintha Briceño, of the conservative National Action Party.
According to the legislator, the approval is the first step towards issuing digital driver licenses by using technology to provide residents with flexible, innovative, fast, low-cost services.
Briceño said the proposal would also reduce paperwork and document management by state agencies.
The lawmaker said digital driver licenses would permit state authorities to send messages to drivers before their document expiration date.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mexicali cop loses home, gets help
After a Mexicali Police officer recently lost his home due to a fire, he has been receiving a helping hand from coworkers.
The total loss fire took place early Friday in the Colonia Conjunto Urbano Orizaba area.
La Crónica newspaper reported the Unit of Community Projects of the Mexicali Police Department plans to help agent Julio Cesar Rosales Lomelí.
The agency has removed debris from the cop’s property and has prepared paperwork to get the home reconstructed.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil, along with Police Fraternity Chairman Antonio Navarrete and other staff, arrived at the home in order to start with the repairs.
CRIME
Man shot to death in southeast Mexicali
A man was shot to death early Sunday in a southeastern Mexicali area.
According to media reports, the incident was reported to the police at 1:49 a.m. on June 25, close to the intersection of Amixtlán Street and Campo de Los Trigales Street in the Colonia Valle de Puebla area.
Witnesses told the police three individuals allegedly arrived at the scene and shot at the victim. The suspects then fled in the victim's 2006 gray Mazda.
The victim, who was identified as Jesús Álvarez, 35, had a single shotgun wound to the head.
Neighbors identified one of the suspects as an individual who lives in the back side of the property.
The authorities found an election card registered under the name of David, 25, at the scene.
Police officers eventually found the vehicle in the Parajes de Oriente area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man caught after attempted shooting at police officers
A 24-year-old man was arrested the morning of Saturday, June 24 after allegedly threatening to shoot at police officers, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper stated police agents arrested José Manuel after allegedly shooting at the police with a rifle and a chase.
The suspect was nabbed with a rifle and a magazine loaded with 25 ammunition cartridges.
The agency said police agents observed the suspect in the Ejido Hermosillo area in a white Toyota Tacoma.
The suspect presumably pointed the rifle toward police officers. The police chased the suspect to the Ejido Tehuantepec rural town where the arrest took place.
The authorities said the suspect had been involved in several crimes in the area.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.