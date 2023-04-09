ECONOMY
Energy bills expected to increase
This summer, energy bills are expected to increase up to 10% compared to 2022.
Incoming Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Antonio Villa told La Voz newspaper chamber members will seek to purchase new, efficient air conditioning units.
Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission suggested chamber members isolate business areas and refrigerate them with the so-called "mini-split" air conditioning units.
Villa said Mexicali recorded one of the highest inflation rates in the country in February at 8%, while energy increased by 7.3%.
The chamber President said the business organization plans to provide members with a helping hand to purchase new air conditioning units through a state program or private banks with preferred interest rates.
According to Villa, chamber members do not expect to modify their schedules in order to address higher energy bills, as only a few can do so due to their activities. The exception would be law and accounting firms, he said.
Also, Villa said businesses report a decrease in sales during summer, which makes it more difficult to struggle with operations costs.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve native Mexican Tribes' political reform
State lawmakers approved over the week a political reform that seeks to protect the election rights of members of native Mexican tribes.
An Assembly statement says the constitutional amendment seeks to protect the rights of indigenous people and Mexican residents of African descent who live in Baja California.
The bill was previously introduced in September 2021 by Assemblywoman Evelyn Sanchez of the National Regeneration Movement Party.
Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina, who chairs the Commissions of Legislation and Indigenous Affairs, read the bill during the meeting. Molina said the constitutional amendment looks to grant election rights to indigenous people under the gender equality perspective.
Assemblywoman Sanchez thanked those involved in the months-long process that led to the reform.
“For the very first time in the history of the Legislative Branch, we have a Commission on Indigenous Affairs that was the decisive factor to make this legislation come to fruition,” Assemblyman Molina said in a statement.
The bill makes sure native Mexicans and citizens of African descent are represented in the legislature and city council bodies, Molina said.
Lawmakers also approved changes to the bill that sets indigenous tribes as only Baja California native people, including the Pai Pai, the Cucapah, the Kiliwas, and Kumiai, among others.
The bill was voted right at the deadline set by Mexico's Election Court on a ruling that declared part of Baja California's law not in compliance.
According to the bill's changes, lawmakers have a month to vote on secondary laws to make sure indigenous peoples' political rights are protected.
Groups of indigenous tribes members held a demonstration outside the legislative building to protest against the bill. Esther Ramirez, of the Triqui tribe, criticized lawmakers for ignoring demands from native people.
COMMUNITY
Investment expected in Chinatown
After the recent declaration of Mexicali’s Chinatown as "Magical Neighborhood" local authorities expect investment in arts and business.
City of Mexicali delegate Rubén Hernández-Chen said the investment will seek to improve streets and alleys in the downtown area, known as "La Chinesca," in order to make them attractive for visitors. At the same time, that investment will follow the Chinese theme in the area.
Hernández-Chen told La Crónica newspaper the city expects the reopening of the iconic Chinese Restaurante 19 — one of the city’s pioneers in Chinese food. The business shutdown in 2000.
Last week, the Mexican Department of Tourism announced the latest list of Magical Neighborhoods – which included Mexicali’s Chinatown – based on the area’s history, culture, gastronomy, and infrastructure.
The local Chinatown has become a new attraction in the city, which is visited by an average of 800 tourists, Hernández-Chen told the newspaper.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
