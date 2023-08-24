COMMUNITY
Energy company customers hold protest
Dozens of Mexicali residents who have seen in some cases five-day blackouts held demonstrations in the last few days in order to demand restoring energy service.
La Voz newspaper reported that demonstrators have not had power for days, which has spoiled their food.
Protestors even blocked some roads, including the Tijuana Highway in the west and the Valle de Puebla in the southeast.
City of Mexicali and Federal Electricity Commission representatives met with protestors in order to request the partial reopening of roads but to no avail.
Drivers, especially those working for transportation companies, were affected by the protests.
Demonstrators said streets will be reopened until energy is back after service was reconnected in some areas. The commission said 98% of customers impacted by the recent tropical storm have seen their service back.
The blockades were lifted by 4:00 p.m., the newspaper reported.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante called the federal commission to reconnect service in the ten rural areas that have run without electricity for the last couple of days, La Crónica newspaper reported.
The mayor also said energy infrastructure urgently requires an update in order to provide service to a city of over a million residents.
Since July, several city areas reported issues with energy service that commission representatives said were due to vandalism or infrastructure problems.
EDUCATION
Government loses textbook case in court
A local business association and a national parent organization announced the winning of a legal case that forbids the distribution of new textbooks at schools.
The National Confederation of Employers in Mexicali, or Coparmex in Spanish acronym, said the National Union of Parents won the case based on the lack of public hearings, production of textbook samples, and failure to comply with plans and programs set by law.
Besides, the confederation said in a prepared statement that textbooks were produced without knowledge of the curriculum and lacking any previous public discussion.
The judge in the case ruled that the Department of Education should distribute textbooks for the upcoming school year that begins Monday and use last year’s textbooks to avoid any impact on students. Also, the judge ruled education authorities must follow laws and regulations for the production of new textbooks.
The confederation said textbooks must be produced with scientific rigor, and pedagogical techniques while considering states, parents, and teachers' concerns.
“Textbooks that are being distributed were declared unconstitutional and, therefore, illegal, and must be turned to the dead file,” the confederation said.
“It is now up to the states to comply with the judge’s ruling,” Confederation President Octavio Sandoval said.
In the meantime, state Secretary of Education Gerardo Solís announced the visit of schools in order to discuss the new textbooks with teachers.
Separately, Baja California Governor Marina Avila met Tuesday with leaders of teacher unions to address the beginning of the new school year.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker Introduces Immigrant Crime Bill
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that, if enacted, would create a special prosecution office to address crimes against immigrants.
Assemblyman Cesar Gonzalez, with the Green Party, proposed an amendment to open the special office within the State Attorney General’s office.
The lawmaker said the United Nations' International Organization for Migration has set Mexico as one of the top countries that receive immigrants.
Also, the organization says Mexico is second after India in emigration in the world.
Gonzalez recalled that while the emigration of Mexicans has gone down from 12.4 million to 11.1 million in the last decade, immigration arriving from abroad has increased 123% in the last 20 years.
The lawmaker explained that the special prosecution office would help protect immigrant human rights.
CRIME
Man found dead with signs of foul play
A man was found dead with 10 shotgun wounds on Monday evening, August 21, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that the man was found in a gas station located in the Ejido Hermosillo rural area close to the San Luis Rio Colorado Highway.
Preliminary reports say the suspects shot at the gas station dispatcher.
Upon arrival, the police found two injured men.
Paramedics transported the injured men to the General Hospital, but one succumbed to the injuries.
No other details were provided.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
